Yorkshire partnership's giant leap in removing fish barriers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Yorkshire Rivers (GYR) starts its next phase of funding of over £21 million investment to support river health and fish migration and open up over 500km of Yorkshire rivers.

Yorkshire's industrial heritage includes more than 5,000 artificial barriers, many of which are redundant structures, of which 2,000 negatively impact fish populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2022, GYR aims to work in collaboration with partners and local stakeholders to remove physical barriers, often a legacy from the region’s heavy industrial past, that are obstacles to fish moving freely within rivers and preventing them reaching breeding sites.

Niagara Weir, on the River Don in Sheffield, where a fish pass has been created next to football pitches behind a housing estate.

While fish are regarded as key environmental indicators of the health of rivers and lakes, Jenni Balmer, of the Environment Agency said rivers and lakes were under pressure from every direction - water quality, water quantity, and degraded habitats.

“Those pressures are growing. Climate change is bringing warmer waters, non-native species, and fragmented, degraded habitats.

“GYR represents a template for other water companies to replicate through their own Price Review process to deliver more initiatives across England to address this national challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding supports local river health groups, charities and organisations helping them to break down barriers, restore connectivity and revive ecosystems in the region’s rivers and waterways. This activity enhances biodiversity, improves river health and creates better water environments for generations to come.

A salmon parr recently found in the River Don.

Physical and political obstacles have already been overcome in the last decade with over 100 historic barriers to fish passage removed including the Hirst Mill Weir on the River Aire, Stocksbridge Weir on the River Don and Bowers Mill Weir on the Black Brook, near Halifax.

The setting of the 2043 target comes just weeks after Atlantic salmon were found to be successfully reproducing by the River Don Catchment Trust for the first time in the South Yorkshire watercourse for more than 200 years.

The River Don, which once hosted an abundant salmon population, had seen many weirs built over the centuries, with over 150 in Sheffield alone by the 1800s. The weirs made it almost impossible for salmon to ascend, leading to their disappearance, through to the chemical pollution of the 1970s and 1980s that left the Don ecologically dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservationists say the recovery is the result of collaborative effort of partner organisations, legislation, investment, and above all a shared vision for a thriving river. Improvements in water quality and the construction of fish passes, culminating in the Masborough Weir pass, unlocked a chain of barriers and allowed salmon to return at last to their historic habitats in the Don’s upper reaches.

Salmon leap on the River Ribble at Stainforth Force in the Yorkshire Dales.

Fully removing redundant structures, often associated with mills, and heavy industries that were powered by the region’s waterways, is the GYR's preferred method as this delivers the greatest ecological and community benefits. It also reduces the owners’ maintenance liability and improves public safety.

Addressing barriers to fish migration may be the key project objective, but by tackling this hurdle, GYR is also delivering an assortment of other benefits.

These include improvements to water quality, restoring natural river processes, supporting riparian habitats and the wildlife populations that are reliant on them, promoting biodiversity increase, and enhancing blue spaces for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the next five years Yorkshire Water has secured £11.4m as part of its environmental programme, with an additional £10 million match funding targeted through the GYR partnership. This will deliver a total of £21 million investment to open up over 500km of river habitat across Yorkshire.

Tim Hawkins, of Yorkshire Water, said the firm had installed a number of fish passes to improve fish migration, but realised it could achieve much more working with like-minded organisations that share the same ambitions.