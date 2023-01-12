A pig farm in Yorkshire has been told to reduce its number of animals and improve conditions following complaints from the public over its foul stench.

The Environment Agency (EA) took action against Willow Farm in Hall Green, near Wakefield, but warned it could take time for the smell to improve. Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood said it was “encouraging” that action was being taken to reduce the stench after he raised the matter in Parliament. He said farm itself has operated without an environmental permit since October 2021, due to a dissolution of the business.

Addressing Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Minister, Rebecca Pow in the House of Commons, Mr Lightwood said: “I have seen delay after delay, with residents getting no anticipated timelines and no commitments to resolve the problem, leaving them none the clearer about when life can go back to normal. Can the minister set out how she will ensure that the Environment Agency’s enforcement actions are fit for purpose so that it can protect our communities?”

An EA spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns of local residents and the impact odour can have on communities. We have been clear to the operator about the action they need to take to improve the situation and we are visiting the site regularly to make sure progress is being made. Although action is being taken by the operator it will take some time for these changes in operation to have an effect.”

Willow Farm, Hall Green, Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

The EA has told the farm to reduce the number of breeding sows at the farm – leading to a reduction in total pig numbers, review and improve the pigs’ diet, and improve the cleaning regime for the farm. In the future, the farm will also trial the use of a slurry additive to further reduce odours.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “During the summer of 2022 we received complaints from local residents about odour from the pig farm. We served an Abatement Notice on December 12 that requires the pig farm business to prevent smell nuisance affecting residents. The Environment Agency is taking the lead on advising the business of measures to reduce unreasonable odours.”

Following the EA intervention, Mr Lightwood said: "This is a rural area, where people know and understand that smells are to be expected near farmland. Having been in the area myself speaking to residents, it is clear that there is a persistent foul smell, beyond that which would be reasonably expected.

“Several residents have contacted me, to say that they feel unable to open their windows, hang their washing out, or spend time in their garden as a result. Whilst progress is finally being made, it is important to understand that it will take time before we start to see the anticipated reduction in odour.

