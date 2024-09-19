The Yorkshire Post’s Climate Change Summit will return for experts and business leaders to discuss ways in which the region can thrive sustainably.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 1 between 9.30am and 4.30pm at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Now in its fourth year, the conference aims to unite the likes of businesses, academics and media spanning various sectors through lively debates and networking, as participants confront the region’s climate challenges and strategise about solutions to those problems.

The YP Climate Change Summit 2023. ngela Terry leads the break-out session on How to reach Net Zero & Persuade Colleagues with Passion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Steve Frampton MBE, founder of Sustainability Support for Further Education, will host the event and welcome ticketholders alongside The Yorkshire Post’s business and features editor, Chris Burn.

The first agenda item is a discussion led by the event’s lead sponsor, Zenith, named ‘Collaborating for the road ahead: How can businesses work together to achieve net zero?’ Transport company Zenith’s decarbonisation and sustainability consultant Alan Bastey, bathroom and bedroom textiles manufacturer Thomas Kneale’s managing director, Brett Mendell, tech business musicMagpie head of sustainability, Phil Marples, and head of responsibility at construction firm NG Bailey, Natalie Wilkinson, are scheduled to be on the panel.

Ian Hughes, CEO of Zenith’s corporate and consumer divisions, said: “The transport industry accounts for the largest share of UK greenhouse gas emissions by sector, which is why we’re committed to lead the transition to net zero, while supporting our customers on their own journeys.

“The Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit is a perfect opportunity to discuss challenges and consider solutions that we, as leading businesses, need to collectively overcome as we drive for a more sustainable future. We’re excited to be a part of the conversation, and look forward to October’s event.”

The Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2021, held at the Royal Armouries, Leeds. Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

During the ‘Our 2050 Clean Energy Plan’ section, representatives from sponsors SSE Renewables, E.ON and enfinium will discuss their sustainability efforts.

Heather Donald, director of onshore wind, solar, battery (GB & Ireland) at SSE Renewables, said: “As investors of net zero technology in Yorkshire, SSE Renewables is delighted to be sponsoring the Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2024 which is an important forum for discussing how we can all drive towards a greener future.

“We see battery storage as a key part of solving the net zero jigsaw, because of its ability to store and release energy at times of highest need, which is why we have two such projects underway at Ferrybridge and Monk Fryston in Yorkshire.”

In the afternoon there will be another panel called ‘I decided to leave the car at home today’, with sponsor First Bus. The bus company’s product manager for electric vehicle charging, Andy Gwilliam, will be joined by the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission’s Peter Cole and TransPennine Express head of sustainability Nicola Martin.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director of First Bus in North & West Yorkshire, said: “This is our third year of participating in the summit and, as the zero emission strategy of First Bus continues at pace in region, this is an excellent event to showcase our progress. It also provides a strong opportunity to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing bus operators and public transport in encouraging fewer car journeys to help reduce emissions and congestion to achieve climate goals.”

Andy Clarke, head of partnerships at Ahead Partnership, a social value consultancy focused on opening up the world of work to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds,Lucy Supperstone, director of innovation and standards at the Leadership Skills Foundation, and Holly Hansen-Maughan, sector manager for Action Sustainability’s Supply Chain Sustainability School, are confirmed for the session ‘Empowering the Future: Green Skills for Green Jobs, Education, and Re-skilling’.

The final session of the day, ‘Climate Action Progress: Key Learnings from the Past Year and Next Steps for a Sustainable Future’, is set to include participants Eva Rainey of the Energy Savings Trust and Rachel Toresen-Owuor from Local Partnerships.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, will deliver closing remarks alongside Mr Frampton.