The Law Society recently became the first professional body in the world to issue advice to its members on the impact of climate change. Mark Laird, Head of Property at Morrish Solicitors, explains how climate change could affect your property, and what information is available for buyers.

Yorkshire property market: Legal expert Mark Laird explains how climate change can be future risk to your home. Submitted picture

Predicting the future

The Law Society advice clarifies the obligations of solicitors to not only protect their own business but to advise clients on the risks associated with more extreme weather patterns.

Laird says: “Whilst it is not possible to predict the future, several search providers now offer reports explaining how the risks associated with climate change may increase in five years’ time and then again in 50 years’ time.”

If you’re buying a home, ask the questions on extreme weather. Picture from Adobe

The reports are based on current scientific projections and offer buyers an insight into how the risks to their properties may develop over time.

Laird continues: “Solicitors have a duty to advise clients on the risks associated with climate change. If a property will be at an increased risk of flooding, ground movement or coastal erosion buyers may be deterred from purchasing the property.

“Climate change may affect a surveyor’s valuation of a property at risk and could even result in a mortgage lender not accepting the property as security for a mortgage.”

What are the risks?

Many people associate climate change with warmer weather. Whilst this is not entirely untrue there are other effects. Melting icecaps are raising the sea level and increasing coastal erosion. More extreme weather patterns are increasing the risk of flooding both in frequency and severity.

Laird adds: “More extreme storms resulting from climate change are expected to increase the size of our flood plains. These are the areas at risk of flooding. If a property is at risk of flooding insurance will be more expensive.”

Prolonged hot dry weather can lead to soil shrinkage and downward ground movement. This removes support for houses built on top of the land and can cause cracking and damage to the structure of the building. In more extreme examples sink holes may open in the ground.

Higher sea levels increase the level of coastal erosion and can leave properties are risk of falling into the sea.

Morrish Solicitors’ commitment

Morrish Solicitors is now offering every client the opportunity to obtain information on climate change risks when purchasing a property, in a search which costs £36 (including VAT).

They are also committed to including information on climate change risk in all property reports by the end the year.

