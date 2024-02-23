The national park was designated as an International Dark Sky Reserve by DarkSky (formerly International Dark-Sky Association) in December 2020, one of only seven in the UK, making it officially one of the best places in the country to see the star s.

And now rural residents in Hawnby have joined in in the spirit of the reserve, after turning down the exterior lights to become one of the darkest areas in Britain.

Homeowners in the village in the North York Moors are now treated to incredible views of the cosmos after every exterior property and street light was dimmed to reduce light pollution.

The skies above Hawnby in the North Yorkshire Moors

The community - which has a population of 193 - was one of the first to be classified as a ‘Dark Skies Friendly Village’ after it took part in a landmark pilot venture.

More than 100 lights on 30 properties within the village were changed to make sure their beams were correctly targeted, kept at a low level and only used when needed.

Successful participants in the project, organised by the North York Moors National Park Authority, must show that at least 60 per cent of their exterior lighting is suitable.

And as part of the criteria, budding Dark Skies Friendly Villages also need to be prepared to hold several outreach events, such as stargazing evenings.

The authority is now providing templates so other communities can assess their lighting situation and identify where improvements are needed.

Mike Hawtin, from the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We’d urge people to visit Hawnby and see how achievable it is to do something similar for their own community and realise this is not about being anti-light but using lighting in a more targeted, ‘where and when it’s needed’ way.

“We know much of the local population is passionate about protecting the tranquillity of their area and stopping the march of light pollution and through the Hawnby project we have learnt so much about the suitable new lighting technology that now exists.

“There are already some hamlets and villages, particularly those with few streetlights, that are likely to meet the eligibility criteria for achieving dark skies friendly status.

“However by recognising whole community efforts within the scheme, we hope it will encourage more bodies like parish councils to work with residents and businesses to make lighting improvements.

“This is particularly so in cases where people are moving into a neighbourhood, perhaps from a town or city, who are unaware of the detrimental impact that some lights can have on the environment.”