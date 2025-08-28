Yorkshire Water gives hosepipe ban update with wet weather forecast

Yorkshire Water has reiterated that the hosepipe ban could remain in place until winter, despite the wet weather that has been forecast.

The Met Office has said that winds and rain are predicted over the next week, due to a spell of low pressure.

However, the water company has said this will not be enough to remove the hosepipe restrictions that have been in place since July 11.

These were brought in after the driest and hottest spring on record, with the Environment Agency declaring a drought in Yorkshire in June.

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been decreasing since late January due to the dry and warm weather, and currently sit at 35.8 per cent.

This is well below the 73.4 per cent average for this time of year, and photos have shown parched and dried out reservoirs.

Low water at Redmires reservoir in Sheffield after weeks of drought in Yorkshire. | nw

On top of this, groundwater stocks in East Yorkshire are also being impacted by the prolonged dry weather.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re expecting some more welcome rainfall over the next few days.

“While welcome, it is likely to be taken up by plants and the parched ground and countryside, with very little making its way into our reservoirs.

“Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place until reservoir stocks have recovered – this could extend into the winter – as we are planning for the short-term and to ensure we have adequate supplies heading into the spring and summer of 2026.

“The efforts of customers to reduce water usage, our work to reduce leakage and the drought orders and permits we have in place, as well as others we have applied for, are all helping to reduce demand and protect the water stocks so everyone will have the water they need.”