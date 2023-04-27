Yorkshire Water has confirmed whether a hosepipe ban has been imposed in Yorkshire and suggested some tips on how to save water in your home and garden.

A hosepipe ban, also formally known as a Temporary Use Ban, can be imposed by water companies when they are having to manage their supplies of water due to a high demand and lower supply. This is usually the case when it has been very dry and hot for a long period of time.

A drought is a prolonged period of drier-than-normal weather conditions and can last for days, months or even years. This dry environment can largely impact the ecosystems and agriculture of affected regions and annual dry seasons in the tropics can significantly increase the chances of wildfires.

For a lengthened period of time many areas in Yorkshire were affected by droughts and the region had seen the hottest months since 2018. It is always economically and environmentally wise to save water where you can, particularly during extreme weather conditions such as this.

The low water levels at Grimwith Reservoir near Grassington last year. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Is there a hosepipe ban in Yorkshire right now?

According to Yorkshire Water, a hosepipe ban is not in place in the region - it was removed on December 6, 2022.

Also as of Monday, January 16, 2023, Yorkshire Area officially moved out of drought status and Yorkshire Waters reservoir stocks have recovered.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our reservoir stocks currently sit at 97.3%, which is above the national average. As we expected, stocks have recovered after the extremely dry spring and summer 2022 and are currently 10% higher than they were at this time in 2022 and remain above average for this time of year.

“We continue to monitor the weather closely and will take any necessary action to protect water supplies across our region this summer and beyond. We always urge customers to use water wisely throughout the year, whatever the weather, and they can access helpful hints and tips via our website.”

Yorkshire Water’s tips on how to save water

It’s important that we all save water here and there, not only to conserve water but to reduce our energy bills.

From making yourself a cup of tea to flushing the toilet and everything else in between we are constantly using water in our homes every day.

Yorkshire Water has listed some ideas for how you can save water in your home and garden.

1 - It will make a huge difference if you put a full load in the washing machine and use the ‘eco’ setting (assuming you have one).

2 - A fixed dripping tap can save more than 5,500 litres of water a year.

3 - You could save 1.2 litres with every flush if you fit a Flushsaver.

4 - Whilst it is tempting and easy to throw all your dirty dishes in the dishwasher, using a washing up bowl can save you lots of water. If you would rather not roll up your sleeves, make sure your dishwasher is full and use the ‘eco’ setting if you have one.

5 - Only boiling the amount of water you need will save water and energy when making yourself a cup of tea.

6 - Bathrooms are warm, humid environments that are great for some houseplants. You can collect cool water from your shower before it warms up to water your indoor plants.

7 - Spending one minute less in the shower can save you plenty of water; Yorkshire Water has created a playlist full of four-minute songs so that you can time your shower effectively. If you really want to challenge yourself, you can try one song per shower.

8 - For your garden, you can use a watering can instead of a hose to help save water. You can save even more by filling it with leftover water from the washing up.

9 - Keep on top of weeds in your garden; they grow quickly and compete with your plants for valuable moisture.

10 - Adding a layer of leaves, bark or compost to your flower beds can help to retain moisture and reduce the need for watering.

11 - Collecting rain in a water butt is a great way to save water and you will have plenty for your garden during drier weather.

12 - Use a trigger nozzle on your garden hose - this can save 225 litres a week.

