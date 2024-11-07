Yorkshire Water issues explanation after straw bales used in response to pollution incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company attended the site after a member of the public reported seeing "solids and dark matter" coming from a pipe at the site.

During Yorkshire Water’s inspection, the company placed straw bales in front of the source of the leak. It later traced the source of the pollution to an unnamed private party.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have attended Fleet Beck and have traced the source of the pollution to a private culvert, owned by a separate third-party. However, we have been working with the Environment Agency to mitigate the impact of the pollution on the watercourse.

Straw bales were used in response to a pollution incident at Fleet Beck, near York.

“Straw hay bales can be used to catch debris whilst pollution incidents are still actively being resolved. It is a temporary measure to reduce impact on the watercourse and is commonly used.”

North Yorkshire Green Party Councillor, Arnold Warneken, initially criticised the use of the staw bales, saying the response was “obviously not satisfactory”.