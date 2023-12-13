Yorkshire Water ordered to respond to findings of sewage discharge investigation

Yorkshire Water has been ordered to respond to the findings of an investigation into allegations of unlawful sewage discharges.

Ofwat said it has been conducting an investigation into spills recorded by all the water companies in England and Wales since November 2021.

The regulator said it had presented Northumbrian Water, Thames Water and Yorkshire Water with “provisional findings in light of the evidence we have to date” and ordered them to respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofwat also said it may fine the water companies next year if they are found to have breached the terms of their environmental permits, which state discharges should be used only to prevent sewage systems from becoming overloaded after periods of heavy rain.

Yorkshire Water serves more than 5m customers

“The companies will now have the opportunity to respond to our provisional findings, and to provide us with any further relevant evidence for our consideration,” the regulator added.

“This is an important stage of our investigation. It will ensure that we have provided the companies with the opportunity to respond to the provisional findings and that any future decisions in the case take account of their representations and any further evidence they might provide.”

The regulator has the power to fine water companies up to 10 per cent of their annual turnover if they breach the terms of their environmental permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We take our commitment to care for the environment very seriously.

Yorkshire Water Chief Executive Nicola Shaw

“Since we were notified that Ofwat were investigating our flow compliance across wastewater treatment works, we have been cooperating fully with the investigation and responding in detail to their requests for further information and data.

“We have now received their provisional findings and will be responding to these in due course.”

It comes after the company was ordered to donate a record £1m to charity because it allowed sewage to leak into a stream in Harrogate and the pollution killed almost 1,500 fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Environment Agency found it had discharged sewage from a combined sewer overflow in Hookstone Road in August 2016 and polluted water along a 2.5km stretch.

The company has apologised and said the spills happened after a plank of wood became lodged in the sewer and caused a blockage, which was not flagged by faulty telemetry equipment.

Figures released by the Environment Agency show the number of discharges from storm overflows in Yorkshire dropped by 22 per cent, from 70,062 to 54,273, between 2021 and 2022.

The amount of time sewage was allowed to spill into Yorkshire’s waterways fell by 43 per cent, from 406,131 hours to 232,054 hours.