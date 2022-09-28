The company, which supplies water to more than 5 million people, imposed its first ban in 27 years on August 26, following months of dry weather.

It said parts of Yorkshire had seen the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago and reservoir levels had dropped below 40 per cent, down from 79 per cent in May.

Director of Water Neil Dewis told The BBC the ban will not be lifted “for several more months” and if there is a dry winter it could remain in place “well into next year”.

He also said reservoir levels will only return to around 60 to 70 per cent by spring if Yorkshire gets "a normal amount of winter rainfall”.

A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman said: “We’re grateful to our customers who have been saving water where they can this summer.

“It is important that we all continue to do so to help protect water resources and the environment.

“The hosepipe ban will be in place until we receive significant rainfall and our reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and will keep our customers and stakeholders updated.”

Anyone caught flouting the hosepipe ban can be hit with a £1,000 fine.

Yorkshire Water has been heavily criticised for its response to leaks in recent months, as it lost 283.1 million litres a day in 2021/22.

The company claims it has invested around £500 million in leak repairs and prevention over the last five years and the amount of water lost has fallen by 14 per cent.

The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire and eight other areas of the country last month, claiming the dry weather had caused river flows and reservoir levels to fall to “exceptionally low” levels.

It came after the UK recorded the driest eight-month period since 1976.