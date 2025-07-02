Yorkshire’s reservoir levels have dropped sharply after extreme heat and historic drought and officials warned water restrictions may follow without rain.

Yorkshire Water has warned water restrictions may be needed if significant rainfall doesn’t arrive soon, as reservoir levels continue to fall amid record heat and prolonged dry weather.

Due to the continued dry and warm weather reservoir stocks levels fell by 2.5% over the last week to 55.8%, significantly below the average (81.9%) for this time of year.

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been declining since late January due to the driest spring for 132 years in the county and England’s warmest June on record.

Langsett reservoir | Yorkshire Water

During warm weather, water usage typically increases, which further impacts reservoir levels.

Usage almost reached 1.5 billion litres on Monday (Jun 30), which is 200 million litres above Yorkshire Water’s typical daily production.

The weather and resulting drop in water resources follows the Environment Agency’s announcement that Yorkshire had entered into a drought on June 12, as a result of low rainfall, river levels, and groundwater in the region.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water said: “Our reservoir levels have been much lower than average for some time now, after the driest spring for 132 years in Yorkshire.

“The heat and dry weather over the last week have further impacted our reservoir levels. There is some light and localised rain around today and forecast for the rest of the week, but without significant rainfall soon, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.

“We know that warm weather can lead to an increase in water usage, but we are urging customers to continue using water wisely. We’re incredibly grateful to those customers who have been making efforts to save water over the last few months.