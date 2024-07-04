Yorkshire Wildlife Trust looking for trustees to help create a greener future

The conservation charity manages more than 100 nature reserves and is at the forefront of such work across Yorkshire, from partnership programmes such as Wild Ingleborough and Wilder Humber to the recent release of the first State of Yorkshire’s Nature report.

The charity is managed by the board, who support and guide the it to “achieve a wilder Yorkshire that more people feel encouraged to enjoy,” says the trust. Each trustee brings their own experience to advise the Trust, and represents its 45,000 members.

Pete Meadows is the youngest trustee in the organisation’s history. He said: "Since becoming a Trustee at the age of 28, it has been a real honour to work alongside the wider team and the wealth of knowledge they bring.

A mesmerizing murmuration is taking place above Ripon City Wetlands, a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Reserve, in January 2024. Picture by James Hardisty.

"Each individual offers different experiences which creates an open space to discuss and develop future plans. Being a part of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust at a point when protection for nature has never been more pressing, and being able to shape the future direction of the Trust's work, is incredibly rewarding."

Trustees join for a limited time, which creates vacancies and ensures the charity benefits from different experiences and fresh perspectives. No prior experience of being a trustee is required, and the Trust encourages everyone who feels they have skills and time to offer to apply.

Chair of the board Jo Webb, who has been on the board for eight years, said: “During my time as a trustee, I have learned so much about wildlife, and about the work the Trust does to help it thrive by bringing about nature’s recovery in Yorkshire.

“I’ve seen the Trust go from strength to strength with more land managed for nature by us, more and better facilities for visitors on some of our key reserves, more peat restored and protected from further erosion, increased focus on protecting and restoring wildlife round our coasts and in our seas, and better engagement with more communities for the benefit of both people and nature. And that list only begins to cover the breadth and power of our work.”

Peter Meadows, trustee at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Jo is preparing to step down as she comes to the end of her term in October, and adds: “I consider carrying out this role to have been one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

Vice chair Nick Perks, who is leading the recruitment process, has more than twenty years of practical experience of charity management and leadership, most recently as trust secretary (CEO) of the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.

He said: “When I went freelance five years ago, I was keen to get involved in environmental action in my own county, and was delighted to join the YWT Board as a trustee. It is so encouraging to be part of an organisation that is looking after nature right across Yorkshire, and helping and encouraging others to play their part too. I’m looking forward to welcoming new trustees to the team. A diverse Board of Trustees helps the Trust to make better decisions, to better represent the diversity of our membership and all communities across Yorkshire so we can create and deepen connections to nature everywhere.”

Dr Ceri Williams joined the board two years ago, hoping to bring her strategic leadership skills to help the trust achieve its vision of wildlife-rich places and lives in Yorkshire.

She said: “I came to the Trust with a strong background in research and innovation which helps ensure the crucial work continues to be informed by the best science. I have continued to learn as a Trustee and welcomed visits to many reserves alongside talented professionals who have shared their insights on conservation and the different approaches across the breadth of Yorkshire’s wildlife landscape.”

On this occasion, the trust is particularly interested in hearing from people with experience in finance financial, law, charity fundraising, conservation, wildlife or ecology experience, land acquisition, management or farming.

Being a trustee is a voluntary role, and successful applicants should expect to commit at least five hours a month to trust affairs, preparing for and attending meetings.