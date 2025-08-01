Esh Group sees profits jump as it takes on £125m of projects in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects come within the firm’s affordable housing and civil engineering divisions, and total more than £125m.

It comes as Esh Group announced that its operating profits jumped to £5.2m for 2024, up from £2.9m the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm also more than doubled its cash balance to £36m by the year end – its highest ever on record.

Chief executive of Esh Group, Andy Radcliffe.

Andy Radcliffe, chief executive of Esh Group, said the firm’s positive results came at a turbulent time for the industry more broadly.

He said: "We’ve made real progress as a business over the past few years as we fundamentally repositioned our group to target the most attractive segments of the market, and we’re in a really good place right now – which, many would argue is at odds with the broader industry narrative that suggests challenging trading conditions are persisting.

“During the first half of 2024, we closed out the majority of contracts that had been impacted by the aggressive rise in cost inflation over the previous two years, and in the second half of the year, every division of the group performed exceptionally well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said it had seen “considerable market share growth” within the affordable homes market

Amongst its portfolio of 537 new homes in the Yorkshire region are schemes in Bridlington, Hull, Sheffield and Bradford, which feature a mix of affordable and later life housing.

Later this year, Esh is set to complete its Ripleyville regeneration project, on behalf of Accent Housing.

The scheme has seen Esh demolish existing 1970’s properties to build 73 zero-gas affordable homes, in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the completion of the Early Contractor Involvement phase for Drypool Bridge, in Hull, Esh Group said that work to repair and restore the key city structure is now underway.

In Calderdale, the firm has also been appointed to finalise designs for a key public realm project known as the Elland Access Package.

The development will create new routes from Elland town centre and two new pedestrian and cycle bridges crossing the River Calder, and Calder and Hebble Navigation.

Mr Radcliffe added: “Our strategy of focusing on resilient market segments has served us well in recent years, culminating in a headline order book exceeding £2bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building on this momentum, we are actively pursuing additional opportunities within our core markets and anticipate continued growth in both turnover and margins into the future.”

Turnover for the group was up by £4m to £265m in its latest results.

The firm said this was helped by improvements in both its contracting and development divisions, driving the increase in gross profit margins to eight per cent.