Everyday annoyances that drive us wild – and how tech is saving the day

Yorkshire-based bespoke software development firm, Propel Tech, recently conducted a nationwide survey uncovering the UK’s top everyday annoyances at home, at work, and while out and about.

With 1,080 responses, the findings highlighted how frustrations like forgetfulness, technology failures, and disruptive weather often disrupt daily life, and how tech can ease these little irritations.

Forgetting things

Around the home, 54% of respondents reported that the most annoying thing was walking into a room only to forget why they were there, closely followed by the frustration of misplacing essentials like wallets, keys, and phones (50%). In the workplace, 46.3% of participants found forgetting passwords to be one of their most frustrating setbacks.

Software can fix the frustrations

Being let down by people, technology, or nature

At home, a missed or lost delivery was the top frustration, affecting 51.9% of respondents. In the office, tech troubles topped the list, with slow internet connections (46%) and inconvenient software updates (44.4%) taking centre stage, alongside loud voices in open-plan offices (31.5%). While out and about, many found themselves at the mercy of the weather, with 40.7% bemoaning rainy weekends after a week of sun. Public transport delays (37%) and motorway middle-lane hoggers (31.5%) rounded out the top annoyances.

Sickness

Holidays, especially Christmas, came with a unique frustration for 35% of participants: falling sick at this festive time. Additionally, 29.6% reported the frustration of fellow travelers coughing and sneezing on public transport.

Everyday annoyances can drive us wild

How tech is tackling everyday annoyances

From misplaced keys to delayed trains, we’ve all experienced these moments that can quickly spiral into full-blown frustrations. Luckily, technology is transforming these nuisances into minor blips. Here’s how:

Walking into a room and forgetting why you’re there - Digital assistants like Alexa and Siri are now helping people remember their purpose with simple voice commands that set reminders on the spot. Notes apps like Google Keep and Microsoft To Do can also sync thoughts across devices and even offer location-based reminders to jog your memory precisely when and where you need them.

Deliveries going AWOL or left in the rain - Waiting eagerly for a package only for it to vanish or sit in the rain tops the list of domestic annoyances. Smart doorbells like Ring and Nest provide live video feeds, allowing homeowners to keep track of deliveries. Some services now use smart lockers and predictive AI to ensure packages arrive safely, while real-time tracking apps from companies like Amazon are helping eliminate the mystery of “Where’s my delivery?”

Inconvenient software updates - A common workplace frustration, 44.4% of respondents cited software updates that pop up at the worst times. Tech companies have responded with scheduled updates that happen during off-hours, allowing workers to keep their productivity flowing without interruption. Incremental updates that download in the background, like those on Google Chrome, also prevent those time-wasting pauses.

Noise in open-plan offices - To deal with noisy coworkers or open-plan distractions, noise-cancelling headphones like AirPods Pro offer quiet amidst chaos, while apps like Krisp use AI to filter background sounds during virtual meetings. Some workplaces are even adopting acoustic panels and smart sound systems to foster a quieter environment.

Transport delays - With public transport delays cited as a top annoyance by 37% of respondents, tech solutions like Google Maps and Citymapper offer real-time traffic data to reroute journeys and keep travelers informed of delays. Ride-sharing services and e-scooters offer alternatives when plans go awry, helping minimise disruptions.

Slow or blocking drivers - Adaptive cruise control and driver-assistance tech in newer vehicles can help alleviate frustration. For passengers, apps like Google Maps and Waze predict bottlenecks and provide alternate routes for a quicker, less stressful journey.

Propelling solutions for tomorrow’s tech innovators