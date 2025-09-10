Exchange House: Grade II listed former post office up for sale in Middlesbrough for £480,000

Middlesbrough’s Victorian Grade II-listed former main post office building, a landmark in the town’s original commercial centre, is set to go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £480,000.
Published 10th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST

The property will be sold by Pugh, part of Eddisons, in the firm’s next online auction on 24 September.

The 50,000 sq ft, four-storey building, now known as Exchange House, was built in 1878 as part of Middlesbrough’s prestigious Exchange Square, which showcased the grand civic and commercial buildings that reflected the town’s 19th-century wealth and prominence in coal, iron and steel.

Will Thompson, director at Pugh, said: “This is a unique opportunity to capitalise on Middlesbrough’s evolving commercial landscape while preserving a piece of its architectural and commercial history."

The site was designed by architect James Williams, who was responsible for numerous post office buildings across England during his career.

