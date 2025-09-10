Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property will be sold by Pugh, part of Eddisons, in the firm’s next online auction on 24 September.

The 50,000 sq ft, four-storey building, now known as Exchange House, was built in 1878 as part of Middlesbrough’s prestigious Exchange Square, which showcased the grand civic and commercial buildings that reflected the town’s 19th-century wealth and prominence in coal, iron and steel.

Will Thompson, director at Pugh, said: “This is a unique opportunity to capitalise on Middlesbrough’s evolving commercial landscape while preserving a piece of its architectural and commercial history."