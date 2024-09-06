Exploring a Yorkshire craftsman's work with the instruments he made as a labour of love

Every instrument made by Micklethwaite's Anthony St John Holbrooke was a labour of love, crafted by hand as testament to his dedication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a free exhibition launches in Leeds to honour the late artist, educator, and self-taught instrument maker, who had a passion for creating in his free time.

Six works of early keyboard instruments - meticulously made - are celebrated to showcases his art, music, and craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plucked from Obscurity runs at the piano showroom Besbrode Pianos in Holbeck till the end of September.

Exhibition of Anthony Holbrook’s Early Keyboard Instruments at Besbrode Pianos

Niki Holbrook, Anthony’s widow who has loaned the instruments for the exhibition, said: “Anthony admired craftsmanship perhaps more than the creation of art itself.

"Each piece he created was a labour of love, embodying thousands of hours’ work, a fusion of his talents as an artist and a musician.”

And Melvin Besbrode, owner of Besbrode Pianos, said: “In a time when modern production methods often overshadow the value of handcrafting and individual artistry, this exhibition stands as a powerful reminder of the enduring power of patience, passion, and dedication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Holbrooke hand built clavichords, virginals, and harpsichords, all designed and constructed from his extensive research of historical instruments.

Exhibition of Anthony Holbrook’s Early Keyboard Instruments at Besbrode Pianos

Born in Birmingham in 1927, his journey through the arts had initially led to a career as a teacher and he worked for 40 years as head of the art department at Bradford Grammar.

In his free time, he loved making instruments and his harpsichords - a forerunner to the modern pianoforte - share a store of musical evolution.

Relying on the plucking of a string with a small plectrum made from a bird’s quill, they were one of the most important keyboard instruments in European music during the Baroque period from the 16th to the mid-18th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Besbrode said visitors to the exhibition will be able to admire the intricate carvings and carefully painted soundboards, crafted with a skill that defines his work.

Exhibition of Anthony Holbrook’s Early Keyboard Instruments at Besbrode Pianos

He added: “It is wonderful Niki has decided to exhibit Anthony’s beloved harpsichords. Without her decision to come forward, these extraordinary instruments may have never come to light.

"For those who appreciate the finer things in life—whether art, music, or the sheer beauty of expertly crafted objects—this exhibition is not to be missed. Holbrook’s harpsichords are a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Yorkshire and a fitting tribute to a man whose life was devoted to the pursuit of excellence in all its forms.”