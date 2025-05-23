Exploring the Yorkshire studios of Harry Potter artist making costumes for hit Netflix shows

Caught up in the drama of a favourite Netflix show, few people might stop to consider what goes on behind the scenes to make the costumes look authentic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Tennant, from outside Whitby, is tasked with making clothing look older - or even grubbier - in a way that perfectly fits the storylines.

She has “aged” Ewan McGregor’s dressing gown for A Gentleman in Moscow, added red dust for residents of Toxic Town and dirtied the aprons of Downton Abbey’s serving staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Anna’s not working on 'costume breakdown', as it’s called in industry, she is creating art under the pseudonym Magick and Wilds.

Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant) with her work Moorland Moth

It all started in the Creature Effects department of the Harry Potter films, making creatures such as Mandrakes and Hippogriffs. Now she is one of hundreds of artists across the region inviting guests into their working spaces for two upcoming North Yorkshire Summer Open Studios weekends.

“My role is to take the costume and make it look believable, so it could be something that has to look like it's singed by a dragon or walked over mountains for months, or something that a character has just really lived in," said the 45-year-old. “It's actually really jarring on screen when things look like they’ve just come out of a packet.”

Open Studios weekends are to be held over June 7 to 8 and June 14 and 15, exploring the work of emerging and established artists across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the suburban streets of Harrogate to the remote hills of the Upper Dales, there is a huge variety of artists taking part and across a huge span of media and styles.

Johnny Sunter with three pieces of work. Picture Tony Johnson

Johnny Sunter, a sculpture from Marton le Moor, is to open up his studio to share his work on modernist forms, while York's Jill Tattersall invites people in to her Mount Parade studios to see some of her paintings on display, along with framing and papermaking and displays.

Ms Tennant, inspired by the films and shows she enjoyed as an 80s child, said much of her work is with magical-looking toadstools, spiders and moths.

She said: “I make weird little creatures but I bring the textures and the finishing from my breakdown work. It gives them that more believable edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When your little creature is partly broken down and worn, it looks like it’s lived a little bit, it's not just fresh off a toy shop shelf.”

Open Studios Artist Jill Tattersall looks over her handmade paper she uses to create her artwork.

It was her love of Jim Henson creations, including The NeverEnding Story and Labyrinth, that drew her into working in Creature Effects.

She was offered work experience on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone before scoring her first professional job on Chamber of Secrets.

After eight years in London she returned to the North, working on shows including Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders, with her most recent being Toxic Town.