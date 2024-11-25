Fairfax House, York: Step inside a Georgian festive wonderland as adorable mice cause Christmas chaos

A nest of sumptuously dressed mice are scampering through the halls of a Georgian townhouse in search of a precious ruby that has gone missing.

It sounds like the plot of a Beatrix Potter story - and visitors to Fairfax House in York this festive season can see for themselves the mischief and intrigue.

Some 400 whiskered needlefelted mice, each wearing a handcrafted outfit inspired by Georgian costumes, have taken over the rooms of the house for A Christmas Mousetery: The Case of the Missing Ruby.

Each mouse is a potential suspect for aiding the Highway Mouse in the theft of the Fairfax Ruby. Visitors will need to play detective to recover the jewel and discover who helped commit the crime by analysing alibis of mice who could be scampering up tables or swigging from a bottle of port.

Sarah Burnage, Curator at Fairfax House, said: “This wonderfully charming event is back by popular demand and offers our visitors the chance to experience a traditional Georgian Christmas with lots of mousey fun. You’ll meet a cast of suspicious mice who all have a motive for helping the Highway Mouse. Your job is to play detective, read their alibis and find the inside mouse.

“Everywhere you look there will be a cheeky mouse up to something –on the magnificent dining table set ready for a festive feast, amongst the cheese and jellies, or sneaking a sip of leftover mulled wine in the kitchen. There’s something for all the family to enjoy this Christmas at Fairfax House.”

Volunteer seamstresses have been hard at work creating each mouse’s costume, using Georgian patterns and designs for their inspiration.

Sandie Young, one of the volunteers says: “The mice are only three inches tall and not necessarily the easiest clients to work with!

"We cut and stitch jackets, dresses and cloaks - designing the outfit as close as possible to historic garments of the period. We then spend hours beading, embroidering and felting, so that each mouse can assume its role, dressed in “authentic” Georgian mouse clothing.