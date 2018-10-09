Family tributes as teenager killed after crash in village near Selby is named

Have your say

A teenager who died in a crash at the weekend has been described as "the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl" by her family.

Autumn Hughes, 19, from the village of Burton Salmon, near Selby, died following the collision on Saturday.

It happened as the grey Ford Focus that she was driving close to a black Ford Focus in Burton Common Lane, towards Burton Salmon, at about 7.15pm.

The grey Focus then collided with a gate post.

Her family today (Tuesday) released a statement paying tribute to her.

“Autumn was the most beautiful, caring and fun-loving girl, with a personality impossible to forget," the statement said.

"She will be missed always and will remain forever in all of our hearts. We love you to the moon and back, Aut.”

The grey Ford Focus collided with a gate post close to the cricket club. Emergency services attended, but sadly the driver died at the scene.

Police today issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01609 643185, quoting reference 12180187078.