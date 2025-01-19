The family of an 85-year-old Scarborough man, who has been missing for a month, has made a fresh appeal to try and track him down.

Les Davis was captured on CCTV as he was seen leaving his home and crossing a car park in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on December 19.

The octogenerian, who was wearing a baseball hat, hasn’t been seen since.

The pensioner has not accessed his bank account and it’s thought he didn’t have a mobile phone with him

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone in the area around the William Street Coach Park, or along Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive, on the morning of December 19

In a statement, Les' family said that they hope people could help them find the answers they “so desperately” need.

They are asking people to check their video doorbells, CCTV cameras and dashcams in case they caught Les passing by early in the morning of December 19, a Thursday.

They said: "It's been a month since Les was last seen - this has been an extremely difficult time for us, and we miss him dearly.

"We're so grateful for the support we've received from the community in Scarborough, and would like to thank everyone who's been involved in the ongoing search.

Les was wearing a baseball cap when last seen

"It means so much to us."

North Yorkshire Police said they’d carried out extensive searches and widespread CCTV checks, as well as distributing leaflets and posters in key locations.

Inspector Craig Regan, of North Yorkshire Police, said any sighting could prove vital to their investigation.

He said: "Our enquiries will continue for as long as it takes.

"We've had a positive response to our appeals for information about Les, and continue to urge people to get in touch with information.

"I'd like to reiterate our plea to people in Scarborough: were you out early in the morning on Thursday 19 December?

"Particularly if you were in the area around the William Street Coach Park, or along Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive, you may have important information that could help.

"In addition, if you have a CCTV or video doorbell system, or a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, please review any footage taken in Scarborough on the morning of 19 December.

"Any sighting of Les could provide crucial information."

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-21122024-0152.