The number of arrests as a result of the Sunderland violence has risen to 10, Northumbria Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said.

He said police became aware of the potential for a protest earlier this week and planned for disorder given the unrest across England.

“Our operation will continue over the weekend and into next week,” he said.

Asked whether there was the potential for more unrest, the officer said police were monitoring the intelligence and “where that indicates there will be further protest activity, we will ensure there is a proportionate police presence as well”.

To those considering travelling to Sunderland to cause disorder, he said: “Do not bother. We will find you, we will take action.”

Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

He added: “Clearly completely unacceptable behaviour … 10 people already arrested, we have officers out now making further arrests for those identified and that will continue in the coming days as well.”

Three police officers were taken to hospital after the rioting in Sunderland. Hundreds of people gathered in the North East city, many of them draped in England flags, and chanted in support of Tommy Robinson and shouted insults about Islam.