Far right protests as they happened: four arrests after rocks thrown at police in Hull
In Hull, riot police had to use pepper spray on people clad in England flags, who hurled rocks and objects at them. Pro-Palestine marchers faced down people wearing Tommy Robinson t-shirts and holding Reform UK placards in Leeds.
It was the latest disorder to break out across England this week, with riots in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool, after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday. Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.
'Far right' riots live
People clashing with police in Hull
Far-right linked demonstrations are expected across Yorkshire today, with protests planned in Leeds, Rotherham and Sheffield.
In Hull, where people have begun amassing with St George’s Cross flags, a live stream appears to show protesters clashing with police.
Dozens of officers are patrolling and some people have been led away from the demonstration.
10 arrests after violence in Sunderland last night
The number of arrests as a result of the Sunderland violence has risen to 10, Northumbria Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said.
He said police became aware of the potential for a protest earlier this week and planned for disorder given the unrest across England.
“Our operation will continue over the weekend and into next week,” he said.
Asked whether there was the potential for more unrest, the officer said police were monitoring the intelligence and “where that indicates there will be further protest activity, we will ensure there is a proportionate police presence as well”.
To those considering travelling to Sunderland to cause disorder, he said: “Do not bother. We will find you, we will take action.”
He added: “Clearly completely unacceptable behaviour … 10 people already arrested, we have officers out now making further arrests for those identified and that will continue in the coming days as well.”
Three police officers were taken to hospital after the rioting in Sunderland. Hundreds of people gathered in the North East city, many of them draped in England flags, and chanted in support of Tommy Robinson and shouted insults about Islam.
Some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque. One man was filmed taking part in violence who had a Nazi swastika tattooed on his back.
'Mindless violence' by a 'minority with an agenda of hate'
“Mindless violence” by a “minority with an agenda of hate” was on display on Friday night, the deputy leader of Sunderland City Council has said.
Kelly Chequer said: “What we saw was totally unacceptable.
“We know that, sadly, many of those in our city last night were not from here, but came to cause chaos and stoke tensions, and I want to make clear that there is no place for these people.
“They are not welcome here.”
Ms Chequer said: “What we saw last night was nothing more than mindless violence and disorder led by a tiny minority with an agenda of hate.”
Pro-Palestine protesters amass in Leeds
A pro-Palestine counter protest has amassed in Leeds ahead of the planned ‘far right’ march organised by EDL founder Tommy Robinson.
My colleague Jonathan Pritchard, who is at the scene, says some men have just walked down the street signing “England ‘til I die” and the pro-Palestine march replied with “Nazi scum off our streets”.
Leeds Art Gallery closes over protest
Leeds Art Gallery has locked its doors “for safety purposes”, Jonathan writes in from the scene. The protests are taking place right outside.
Video shows large group of protesters marching in Hull
A live stream shows a large group of protesters marching through Hull. They are chanting: “We want out country back.”
Some have scarves wrapped around their faces. They are marching towards the police.
Tommy Robinson protest starts in Leeds
Demonstrators with St George's Crosses and pro Reform UK placards wearing "free Tommy Robinson" t-shirts have arrived in Leeds. They are gesturing at the pro-Palestine protest.
Protests being kept apart by police in Leeds
The two groups of protesters began hurling insults at each in the centre of Leeds just before 1pm.
Around 150 people carrying St George’s flags shouted “you’re not English any more” and “paedo Muslims off our street” outside the city’s central library and art gallery.
But they were greatly outnumbered by hundreds of counter protesters shouting “Nazi scum off our streets”.
Many of this group were waving Palestinian flags in the sunshine and chanting “there are many, many more of us than you”.
Jonathan writes in to say they are also singing “where’s your Tommy gone?”
EDL founder Tommy Robinson fled the country after committing “flagrant” contempt of court relating to a film played at a protest in central London, the High Court heard.
The two groups were kept about 30 to 40 metres apart by barriers with around 20 police officers between.
South Yorkshire Mayor condemns anti-immigration protests
South Yorkshire’s mayor has condemned anti-immigration protests ahead of more planned demonstrations across the country.
Oliver Coppard said violence was not a protest and “hatred has no place in South Yorkshire“, my colleague David Walsh, from the Sheffield Star, writes in to say.
He spoke out as South Yorkshire Police prepare for possible demonstrations in Doncaster on Saturday and Sheffield and Rotherham on Sunday.
One Sheffield pub announced plans to stay shut on Sunday after experiencing trouble previously.
It posted: “I don’t think we’ll be opening tomorrow. We’re not having anyone going through that again. Stay safe, everyone.”
Protesters in Leeds say demonstrations is 'about babies'
A live stream from the protest in Leeds shows demonstrators saying “this is about the children and babies”.
A reminder that one of mothers of the children stabbed to death in the Southport knife attack asked people not to go on violent protests.
The mother of Elsie said on Tuesday: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.
"The police have been nothing but heroic in these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."
Leeds protest finishing up
Most of the Tommy Robinson protesters in Leeds are leaving, my colleague Jon Pritchard writes in to say. This felt like the place which was most likely to spill over, however most people appear to have left.
The pro-Palestine protesters are now giving speeches.
Where is Tommy Robinson?
Tommy Robinson left the country recently after committing “flagrant” contempt of court relating to a film played at a protest in central London, the High Court was told.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday for a hearing in his latest contempt of court case but was not in attendance.
The Solicitor General launched legal action against Robinson in June over alleged breaches of a court order after he lost a libel battle in 2021.
But Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, said it is believed Robinson, 41, left the jurisdiction hours after being released on unconditional bail following his arrest in Kent over the weekend.
Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest after he did not attend the hearing, but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to “set aside” the warrant.
Large crowd gathering in Hull
There is a large crowd of protesters gathering in Hull. Police are forming a line in front of a building.
Leeds protest starts up again
As we reported previously, the Tommy Robinson group in Leeds left their pen en masse just before 1.30pm and marched through the city centre.
Around 200 people walked past bemused Saturday shoppers chanting “stop the boats” and other slogans as they made their way through the Trinity Leeds shopping centre and up Briggate.
A line of police officers eventually arrived in vans near the Corn Exchange and walked in front of the protesters, some of whom were wearing masks.
When the march arrived back at the much larger pro-Palestine counter demo, large numbers of police placed themselves in front of the marchers, prompting some minor pushing, shoving and screaming at the officers from the marchers.
The noisy stand-off then continued outside the central library and art gallery, with around 50 police between the two groups.
Man with microphone kicked at Hull protest
A live stream of the Hull demonstration appears to show a man with a microphone being kicked in the back.
Man with England flag throws rock at police in Hull
People are clashing again with riot police in Hull. A live stream showed a man with a St George’s Cross on his back throwing a rock at a line of police.
The protesters seem to be trying to get to asylum seekers in a hotel. The police are being pelted with abuse as they drive the demonstrators back.
Police use tear gas in Hull
The riot police in Hull are spraying tear gas in demonstrators faces.
Police horses on scene in Leeds
A number of police have arrived on horseback in Leeds. In general, the scene seems to be calmer than in Hull.