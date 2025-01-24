Farm on the M62: Cursing at the cruelty of nature - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was strangely absent from the motorway , giving us a blessed relief from the endless din. It was a sorry sight that greeted me at the barn when I pulled up loaded with hay and straw. Despite my best efforts and desperate phone calls to more experienced friends, my most beautiful and cherished barn owl had succumbed to the cold. Hunger and freezing temperatures were just too much. She was laying in the straw up at Low Moss where my Leicester gimmer hogs spend their winter.

After feeding them I scooped the frail body of the owl up, briefly marvelling at the soft downy feathers whilst inwardly cursing nature. Such a cruel waste of this young, magnificent bird. As predicted, the big thaw arrived only days later and with it the return to mud and flooded meadows. Streams, swollen with the melt water doubled in size, tearing fresh paths down the hillsides and again, taking most of the top of our drive away. Cold, dark peaty water surged over the dam wall of the reservoir, crashing to the bottom where it joined the river, racing on down the valley. The glistening slopes were gone, and the grass slowly re-emerged, much to the relief of the sheep.

It turned out my barn owl wasn’t to be our only sadness last week. Our old dog, Pearl who had become increasingly frail and seemingly lost in her own home finally came to the end of her journey with us. Our good friend and vet, Shona was due to return a Whitefaced Woodland tup that she’d borrowed so the decision was made to let Pearl go peacefully at home in her own bed. We sat with her, stroking her face, thanking her for being such a good dog, remembering her “surprise” litter of pups she’d had that had given John-William hour upon hour of joy when he was just a pup himself.

A barn owl in full flight.