We had a weekend away from the farm for our annual Scout winter camp. After our disastrous event last year when heavy snow flattened our camp site we opted for the relative luxury of a local activity centre, ironically only a stones throw from our farm! Our local Scout group is made up of a great group of kids that absolutely love the outdoors. The little guy took great delight in leading the thirty strong pack of Scouts as we all marched off in glorious sunshine, our only company for the day was our Herdwick ewes as we climbed up out of the mighty Deanhead valley and across onto Moss moor. We couldn’t have asked for a better day, blue skies stretched out above us, with the sharp breeze reminding us that despite the sunshine, it was still winter. There were endless shrieks of delight as one by one they scrambled up gullies and leapt across streams and each and every one of them went home with an even greater love of our unique landscape and respect for the farmers that work and cherish it.

Pearl was buried last week and joined the rest of our beloved dogs that we have laid to rest in a private and special place. She was wrapped in an old woollen blanket and we said our very last goodbyes. Wilma, our homebred Teckel, was the first to be laid there. Her loss at the age of two had caused us all an unbearable grief that had consumed us for many months following her death. But as the old adage goes, time is a great healer and eventually our hearts began to heal and the tears slowed. We’d planted a tree next to her and John-William lovingly pushed endless spring bulbs into the soil around her. Our good friend, Martin offered to come and put a fence up around the little grave to prevent the sheep from causing any damage. This turned out to be no bog standard fence and in his usual quiet and caring manner he created a work of art around the tree and small headstone. Knowing that other dogs would eventually join Wilma there, he had been generous in the sizing and had carefully etched into one of the wooden rails Wilma’s name. Tilly joined Wilma and not long after her name appeared too along with the words “That’ll do” on the gate. It was a beautiful gesture, one done quietly and without fuss and one only someone who has spent his days with a dog by his side would lovingly do.