Farm on the M62: 'The more remote the area, the more appealing it is to the fly tippers' - Jill Thorp

And of course I remember the accusatory fingers that were pointed at the poor weatherman, Michael Fish, which later turned to derision and mockery. I don’t think, however, I was aware of the scale of destruction and the effect it would have on nature lovers up and down the country. Apparently some fifteen million trees were lost in that one night as well as tragically, several lives. The heartbreak caused by the unprecedented storm especially at Kew Gardens and Seven Oaks in Kent was suddenly brought back to us as we sat glued to the TV, aerial footage showing the extent of the devastation and turmoil the storm caused. It was clear there was genuine heartbreak and upset at the loss of so many magnificent trees which brought about a great change in the landscape of the South of England.

At some point, however, in the preceding years, that outpouring of grief at the loss of so many iconic trees has been replaced with a somewhat blasé mentality towards our unique green and pleasant land, one almost bordering on disdain. It’s clear to see the pride we once had for our country and in particular our rural landscape, which is now slowly ebbing away. Within minutes of leaving our yard, this becomes overwhelmingly apparent as we are met with every conceivable type of litter, from sweet wrappers to old sofas and of course the farmer’s favourite; helium balloons.

The road that intersects the bulk of our moorland grazing has changed dramatically and not for the better in the fifteen years that I’ve been at Stott Hall. Every lay-by, verge and gateway is now piled high with rubbish. Dirty, old mattresses, building rubble, household waste and broken, unwanted toys litter what was once a beautiful, unspoilt landscape. Everyday new mounds of rubbish appear, blowing across the moors, snagging in the fencing and becoming a serious hazard for livestock and wildlife. It sits there for weeks on end, nobody’s problem, ignored by most.

Michael Fish giving his infamous weather forecast in 1987

The more remote the area, the more appealing it is to the fly tippers, who can constantly dump their rubbish unnoticed and without any recrimination or punishment. It’s depressing to say the least and a clear sign that the value and appreciation of our countryside is dwindling fast. Our farm suffers more than most and we fill endless bin bags of rubbish that fills our fields. Why let those takeaway wrappers and coffee cups sit in your car when you can throw them into the verge whilst tearing along the motorway.