Last spring was grim and really pushed us and our ewes to the limit. How on earth they survived the endless onslaught of rain and cold whilst giving birth and rearing their young is testament to the hardiness of our wonderful hill breeds.

The last week has proved a difficult one with some truly heart-breaking tragedies touching our lives leaving us all feeling utterly wretched. Desperate to pack in as much as possible, the little guy had planned something for every day of his half term holidays. Mid week, after plenty of horse riding, dog training and stunt-bike riding, he headed off to his favourite market, loaded with sheep. Unable to go, Paul had sent his brother with our sheep and John-William was excited about having a day out with his Uncle. The events that unfolded, however, as they approached Bentham market left the pair of them reeling and clearly shaken. A tragic accident had very sadly meant the loss of someone’s life leaving the entire community grieving. There was no excited chatter as the pair of them returned later that day, just a quiet sadness. The little guy was reluctant to talk about it, the confusion and fear over the fragility of life, clearly causing him pain and leaving him lost in a world of grief and confusion.

The tragedy at Bentham wasn’t to be the only one to rock the rural communities of the north as news broke that a lovely lass from a farming background had gone missing. Her picture appeared many times on social media and I, like many others hoped, prayed and pleaded with whoever may be listening that she would be found, safe and sound. After several days of intense searching by teams of truly remarkable people, the worst news possible came to light. The huge weight of overwhelming sadness has torn through our great farming family, leaving us all aching for those closest to her who are now left with the dreadful task of picking up the pieces of their shattered lives.

lambing time brings many challenges, says Jill Thorp.