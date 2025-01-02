Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, which polled 2,000 UK investors aged 18 to 40, found that two-thirds (66 per cent) make investment decisions in less than a day, with one-in-seven (14 per cent) deciding to purchase in under 60 minutes.

Only 11 per cent take more than a week to decide if an investment is right for them, according to the study.

Social media platforms are becoming significant factors, with 85 per cent of young investors acknowledging that platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are highly influential in their investment decisions, with 43 per cent using these platforms as their primary research tool.

FCA finds two-thirds of young investors take less than 24 hours to make decisions. Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The FCA is calling on investors to think more carefully before investing in high risk or hyped products, by thinking about their long-term financial goals.

Despite 63 per cent of people believing that “hype” meant it was a good investment opportunity, 40 per cent regretted investing in hyped investment products

“Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO) also plays a major role, the research concluded.

More than half (51 per cent) of young investors put in more money than they originally intended due to FOMO and this behaviour often results in riskier financial decisions.

Lucy Castledine, Director of Consumer Investments at the FCA, commented: “If you’re considering investing, the very first investment you should make is some of your own time.

"It's important to look beyond the hype, especially on social media, and do your research to make sure what you're investing in fits with your financial goals.”

Steve Martin, a behavioural scientist at Columbia Business School and the chief executive of Influence At Work commented: “This important and timely research illustrates the worrying influence that hype and online trends are having on people’s decision making.

"Playing to people’s fear of missing out (FOMO) is a deliberate ploy designed to increase the attractiveness of a product.

"Spontaneous and hasty decisions about financial investments are concerning due to the risk of potentially regrettable and long-term implications.

“It’s smart to invest for the future. It’s also smart to avoid being swept along by hype.