FDM Group: Consultancy firm celebrates 10 years of operations in Leeds

Business and technology consultancy FDM Group is celebrating 10 years of operations in Leeds.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Since opening its Leeds centre in 2015, FDM said it has launched over 2,000 careers from the city, with 379 consultants currently based in Leeds.

Sheila Flavell, CEO at FDM Group, said: “FDM prides itself on creating life-changing career opportunities and building strong and sustainable talent pipelines across the UK.

"Our Leeds centre is a shining example of this commitment having launched more than 2,000 careers and helping individuals realise their potential in tech and business.”

FDM has over 3,500 employees worldwide.

Launching from Brighton around 30 years ago, the firm now has 19 centres located across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and is on the FTSE4Good Index.

