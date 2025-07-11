FDM Group: Consultancy firm celebrates 10 years of operations in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening its Leeds centre in 2015, FDM said it has launched over 2,000 careers from the city, with 379 consultants currently based in Leeds.

Sheila Flavell, CEO at FDM Group, said: “FDM prides itself on creating life-changing career opportunities and building strong and sustainable talent pipelines across the UK.

"Our Leeds centre is a shining example of this commitment having launched more than 2,000 careers and helping individuals realise their potential in tech and business.”

FDM has over 3,500 employees worldwide.