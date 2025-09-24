Fears Drax-powered AI centre may 'burn a tree every time it is used'

A new data centre which will get its energy from Drax power station "could end up burning a tree every time it is used", opponents say.

The station, near Selby, which is Britain's biggest and supplies around 5 per cent of the UK’s electricity, has received billions in Government subsidies for burning wood pellets, classed as renewable energy.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said earlier this year Drax would have a “much more limited role” in the UK’s electricity supply from 2027, recognising the “strength of concerns about the use of unabated biomass”. The new arrangements will halve the subsidies paid to Drax.

Environmentalists claim Drax “appears to be pursuing private deals with tech companies”.

It is bidding with partners York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and York University to become one of the UK’s five AI growth zones (AIGZ). Mayor David Skaith claims it could make the Vale of York "Silicon Vale in the long term”.

But new analysis by US-based Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has found that the data centre could burn almost 2.5 million tonnes of wood per year by 2030 and almost 5 million tonnes per year after that. Another estimate, using Drax figures, gives lower but still huge numbers – 1.7m tonnes of wood per year by 2030 and 3.4m tonnes per year after that.

Matt Williams, Senior Advocate for NRDC, said: “Some search engines promise to plant a tree every time you use them – this data centre could end up burning a tree every time it’s used.

“Drax is facing an Ofgem audit of its whole supply chain and an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.

"Now it is running out of places to peddle its dirty energy and looking in desperation to data centres.

"Earlier this year the Government promised to limit the amount of electricity Drax is allowed to produce after 2027. This deal would let Drax bypass this limit by the back door. Also, power supplied to data centres wouldn’t be subject to the same regulations, making this a Wild West bioenergy market.

"The Government must reject this proposed AI Growth Zone, and rule out using any forest biomass energy for data centres.”

Drax accused NRDC of trying to block the AI bid, denying the region “the significant economic and employment benefits one could bring”.

A spokesperson said the biomass is “primarily sourced from North America and comprises material that has few other economic uses. NRDC have not provided us with their full analysis”.

The company added: “We are working hard to ensure the Selby site can continue to help power the country and grow the region’s economy, particularly at a time when electricity demand for data centres is forecast to increase significantly and that is why we are proud to be part of the regional bid for an AIGZ.

“Eventually Drax Power Station could supply up to 1.2GW of secure power to a data centre through a direct connection.