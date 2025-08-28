Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has announced a new 1,500sq ft venue in Leeds, which will be located on Boar Lane with room for 70 guests. The site is set to open this Autumn.

The firm was first established in Manchester in 2014.

Speaking about his decision to expand Federal to Leeds, founder and owner Claudio Ribeiro, said: “Choosing Leeds for our first café outside Manchester felt like the natural next step. Leeds has many similarities to Manchester with the same buzz and a growing independent brunch and coffee scene.

Customers que outside one of Federal's current branches.

“We don’t expand for the sake of it; we wait for the right time and the right energy for Federal."