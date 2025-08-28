Federal: Popular brunch restaurant set to launch first Yorkshire site with new venue in Leeds

Manchester-founded brunch restaurant Federal has announced that it is opening its first site in Yorkshire.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

The company has announced a new 1,500sq ft venue in Leeds, which will be located on Boar Lane with room for 70 guests. The site is set to open this Autumn.

The firm was first established in Manchester in 2014.

Speaking about his decision to expand Federal to Leeds, founder and owner Claudio Ribeiro, said: “Choosing Leeds for our first café outside Manchester felt like the natural next step. Leeds has many similarities to Manchester with the same buzz and a growing independent brunch and coffee scene.

Customers que outside one of Federal's current branches.placeholder image
Customers que outside one of Federal's current branches.

“We don’t expand for the sake of it; we wait for the right time and the right energy for Federal."

In a recent study by bookmakers Betway, which measured the popularity of over 300 coffee shops worldwide, Federal was named the UK’s most popular independent café. It was also ranked fourth in the world with more than 1.1 million TikTok views and almost 400,000 annual Google searches.

