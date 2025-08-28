Federal: Popular brunch restaurant set to launch first Yorkshire site with new venue in Leeds
The company has announced a new 1,500sq ft venue in Leeds, which will be located on Boar Lane with room for 70 guests. The site is set to open this Autumn.
The firm was first established in Manchester in 2014.
Speaking about his decision to expand Federal to Leeds, founder and owner Claudio Ribeiro, said: “Choosing Leeds for our first café outside Manchester felt like the natural next step. Leeds has many similarities to Manchester with the same buzz and a growing independent brunch and coffee scene.
“We don’t expand for the sake of it; we wait for the right time and the right energy for Federal."