A High Court judge has refused to allow North Yorkshire Council to appeal his ruling over Whitby Harbour, which could mean well over £10m being spent on its repair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Justice Sweeting’s decision means the council now has 21 days to lodge an application with the Court of Appeal, to seek permission to appeal.

Last week, campaigner Sue Boyce won her 10-year legal case to prove that money raised from reclaimed land now used as car parks in Whitby should have been ringfenced for the use of the harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former strategic planning manager for IBM said she’d always felt it unfair that money raised on harbour land was being spent elsewhere and fears without maintenance of the port’s piers and extensions “the whole town will flood”.

Fight4Whitby campaigners Chris Riddols, Sue Boyce, Andy Jefferson and Joyce Stangoe

Ms Boyce now felt confident the judgement will hold: “The council may continue trying to appeal but I don’t believe they will succeed.”

She said when she goes out in the town people have been coming up to her and shaking her hand.

"It’s still sinking in – there are so many ramifications,” she added, including for the building of a £10m maritime hub on Endeavour Wharf, a project she says is contrary to the North East Marine Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "They need to leave the wharf unbuilt on, so it can be used as a site compound to repair the piers and extensions.

"In my opinion when the council was looking at appealing they were more concerned about the loss of £10m Town Deal funding (for the hub) and loss of reputation than the future of Whitby.”