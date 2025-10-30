Filtronic in ‘good position’ to meet expectations as it reaps benefits from SpaceX deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filtronic designs and manufactures advanced radio frequency solutions for the space, aerospace, defence and telecoms infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by Leeds University professor, David Rhodes, in the 1970s.

Ahead of its annual general meeting, held today, the company told investors that it had seen “continued progress” over recent months, despite headwinds related to the weakness of the dollar against the pound.

It came after August saw the firm announce a £47m deal with SpaceX, Filtronic’s largest order to date.

Filtronic has said it is in a “good position” to meet market expectations, as the firm reaps the benefits from its recent deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Filtronic said: “The start of FY2026 has seen continued progress, as the company increases the scalability of the business and capitalises on its long-term growth opportunities.

“Overall, the group's healthy sales pipeline, increased customer engagement with both new and existing clients across key markets and robust order book leave Filtronic in a good position to meet market expectations for the full year, despite headwinds from weakness of the US dollar against sterling.”

The firm said it had also strengthened its radio frequency and system engineering teams, positioning it to take advantage of developing market opportunities over the next few years.

Filtronic’s deal with SpaceX will see it supply its gallium nitride E-band technology for use in satellite communications.

Announcing the deal in August, Nat Edington, Filtronic’s chief executive officer, said: “We are extremely proud to announce this landmark contract, which not only sets a new commercial record for Filtronic, but also reflect the success of our partnership with world-leading satellite company SpaceX, supporting the Starlink constellation.”

Filtronic first announced a partnership with SpaceX in April last year, before announcing a £16.8m contract in February.

The company said in its latest announcement that the collaboration between the two firms had now also “broadened into new areas”.

Mike Nicholls, VP engineering at Starlink, said in August that Filtronic had been an “important contributor” to the rollout and success of the Starlink constellation.

In July, Filtronic also announced a £13.4m contract with a European defence contractor.

Filtronic said it had continued to see “improved momentum” in the defence market, adding that it expects to see further growth in the sector.