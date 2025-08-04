Finance fears over future of Britain and investment in the North

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee chair warned that “if we don’t rethink access to finance now, we’ll miss the future”

The committee said while the Government has made economic growth its “number one mission”, the UK has consistently lagged behind its peers and this year, the IMF projected UK growth at just 1.2 per cent – below most major competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Byrne MP, chair of the committee, said: “Britain has world-class science, world-class entrepreneurs, and world-class capital. But we lack a world-class system to connect them.

Liam Byrne MP. Credit: Maja Smiejkowska/PA

"That’s what this new inquiry is about. Not tweaks at the margins – but a new architecture of investment for a new age of risk.

"Because if we don’t rethink access to finance now, we won’t just miss our growth targets. We’ll miss the future.”

The committee said low investment was at the core of the challenge, with the UK recording the lowest share of investment in GDP among G7 countries in 24 of the last 30 years and being ranked in the bottom ten of OECD countries for overall investment intensity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has already acknowledged low levels of public and private investment have led to low productivity and low growth, with the UK’s GDP-per-hour-worked growing by only 0.6 per cent since 2010, while in France, Germany and the US it has grown by around one per cent a year.

The committee said closing the investment gap had become essential to delivering the productivity, innovation, and dynamism the British economy needs.

It will consider what reforms could enhance the UK’s attractiveness as a destination for global capital, particularly from patient or long-term investors.

The inquiry comes just days after the Vivergo plant, at the Saltend Chemicals Park, in Hull, received its last scheduled wheat delivery from a farm in Lincolnshire, putting a green jet fuel investment worth £1.25bn at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meld Energy said if the UK's largest bioethanol plant is forced to close – after the decision to end the 19 per cent tariff on US bioethanol imports as part of the recent UK-US trade deal – the firm may have to look overseas where "that infrastructure is already in place".

Meld Energy chief executive Chris Smith said: "We're excited about the potential to bring our sustainable aviation fuel project to the Humber – one of the UK's most important industrial and energy hubs. A bioethanol plant on site at Saltend is a critical part of that mix.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged supplies of crude oil ran out on Friday at Lindsey Oil Refinery, near Immingham, with Energy Minister Michael Shanks saying no credible offers had been tabled to buy the whole refinery and it would be winding down operations.

The inquiry will explore how the UK can raise capital formation by mobilising greater levels of private and public finance, both domestic and foreign, into British firms and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee will consider if British investment too low, why it has lagged far behind peers for decades and how the scale of the investment shortfall affects productivity, growth and wages.