Fire breaks out at derelict Yorkshire school for third year in a row as residents told to stay away
Fire crews were called to the former Danum School on Leger Way on Sunday evening (Feb 11) – the latest in a series of blazes at the derelict school.
In a statement issued last night, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have six fire engines at a derelict school fire in Intake, Doncaster. Crews were called at 5.40pm to the derelict building.
“Due to the smoke in the area, crews are advising local residents to keep their doors and windows closed until the smoke clears and to avoid the area if possible.”
Crews were also called in August last year after fire broke out. There was also a serious fire at the school in October 2022.
Local residents have made repeated calls for the site to be demolished.
