Fire crews dispatched after paper burned in bedroom of North Yorkshire home triggers 999 call

Firefighters had a word with the occupant of a home in a North Yorkshire village after the burning of paper in a bedroom resulted in two crews being dispatched.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Skipton were sent to Sutton-in-Craven shortly before 9.30pm last night after reports of smoke coming from a residential property.

A spokesman said firefighters had arrived to find smoke coming from a bedroom at the address.

"All persons were out of the property when the crews arrived and they discovered that the fire was out also," he said.

"An inspection was carried out and some paper was found to have been burned. Advice was given to the occupier only."

