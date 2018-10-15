Fire service issues statement after McDonald's refused free drinks to firefighters at B&M York fire

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has responded after McDonald's apologised after its staff refused to give free drinks to firefighters battling a major fire at B&M in York.

Large plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the store, part of York's Clifton Moor retail park, after the blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon.

But fire crews were apparently refused free drinks at the nearby McDonald's, forcing a member of the public to step in and buy the entire crew teas and coffees from their own pocket.

The fire being battled. Photo: PA

North Yorkshire Fire Service crew manager Steve Brown wrote on Facebook in response to news of the refusal spreading online: "I was one of the firefighters their last night, thank you to the lady and young man who brought us the teas and coffees, really appreciated."

North Yorkshire Police said that the fire started in B&M's storage yard, with fire crews calling out 10 pumps, two aerial ladder platforms and two water bowsers in an attempt to bring it under control.

Roads surrounding the premises, including part of the A1237 between Wigginton and Clifton Moor, had to be closed as thick smoke created difficult driving conditions.

The incident is still ongoing, with crews revisiting to damp down hot spots.

No cause has yet been established.

What McDonald's said after the incident:

“We value the fantastic work of our emergency services and thank the individuals that dedicate their lives to protecting our local community.

“On this occasion, we would like to apologise to the firefighters who bravely tackled last night’s fire.

"They should have been provided with free refreshments on the night as a small recognition for their efforts. McDonald’s will of course be happy to reimburse the member of public involved and we will be in touch directly with our local fire & rescue service.”

What North Yorkshire Fire Service said today after McDonald's apology:

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The service has a welfare unit which provides refreshments to our firefighters at large incidents and this (welfare unit) did attend the incident at Clifton Moor, York on Saturday evening.

"The Service takes the welfare of staff at incidents seriously and does not have a policy of requesting free refreshments from other businesses.

"We would like to thank the members of the public and local businesses for their patience and assistance during this incident, particularly as we needed to close the A1237.

"There is a likely to be a smell of smoke in the area for some time, so local residents and businesses may still want to keep doors and windows closed."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in a yard at a commercial building at Clifton Moor, at around 16:30 on the 13th October, which had spread to the building.

10 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms two water bowsers and a high volume pump attended the scene.

Crews used the aerial ladder platforms to fight the fire.