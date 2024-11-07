Firm behind Emmerdale Village Tour and York’s Chocolate Story announces plans for growth with new CEO

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a recent strategic review, Continuum Attractions Group has revelaed what it described its “exciting growth plans”.

The plans include the firm looking into AI and augmented reality at its experiences.

Continuum’s chair, Sue Garland-Worthington, the former deputy CEO of British Tourism and Visit Britain, said: “We are going to invest in becoming a more data driven business, and in augmenting our famous storytelling capabilities by using GenAI and augmented reality to enhance visitor delight, all while retaining our hugely successful approach to human-led storytelling at the forefront of our business.”

Andrew Pawson, the new acting chief executive officer for Continuum Attractions.

Founded in 1984, Continuum operates The Real Mary King’s Close, which TripAdvisor named the Best of the Best UK Visitor Attraction 2024, as well as the Coronation Street Experience.

The company also operates Oxford Castle & Prison, as well as Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, North Wales’ Greenwood Family Park and The Loch Ness Centre, along with others including a partnership with Explorado.

Continuum has also announced that it has appointed long-time executive Andrew Pawson as acting chief executive officer.

Mr Pawson said he would aim to leverage his nearly 40 years of experience to drive expansion and enhance visitor engagement through new data-driven, immersive technologies.

Speaking following his appointment, Mr Pawson said: “We specialise in bringing history to life and in curating memorable and enjoyable experiences for our guests.

"I am thrilled to accept the position of acting CEO and thank the board for the confidence they are placing in me.

"After nearly 40 years in the business, my passion has never waned, and I look forward to the next steps in the growth of the company.”

Ms Garland-Worthington leads the firm’s board alongside Judith Donovan CBE, former chair of the Eden Project, amongst other major national attractions, and Andrew Marsden MStJ.

She added: “We are now actively looking for new opportunities to bring the unique skills of our extremely capable teams to bear on attractions which need revitalisation, a more commercial approach, and which would benefit from our experience operating an exceptional variety of attractions.

"Owners can trust us to care for their brand and to achieve appropriate commercial returns.”

Continuum Attractions Group first took over the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition last year, with plans to invest £1.5m into its refurbishment.

The firm said at the time that it would transform the centre, with a focus on telling the story behind the legend of Loch Ness.