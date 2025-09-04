Florence Adelina Hess: One of Yorkshire's finest artists makes a big impression again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the centre of the unusual story is Doris Bilbrough (neé Sykes), who worked for the Hess household in Leeds from the early 1900s to the 30s and whose daughter was a frequent visitor during her mother's employment. The unnamed daughter struck up a friendship with the budding young artist, developing such a close bond that , after her marriage, she and her husband continued to visit Florence until the late 50s and possibly beyond. Family history has it that the couple lived with the Hess family at their home in Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds, during the Second World War.

Time has erased the whys and wherefores of such bountiful gifts but Florence (1891-1974), who studied at Leeds College of Art under the tutelage of Staithes group stalwart Mark Senior (1864-1927), bestowed on her friend's mother Doris a stunning array of some of her finest work - a collection which attracted considerable interest from art lovers when it surfaced at Tennants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our main picture, Mother and child in a sun-drenched garden, Hillside, Runswick Bay, dated 1917, depicts Senior's North Yorkshire home and it is probable that the behatted lady on the bench is Mary Vere Hudson, his eldest daughter, and that the little girl standing beside her is his grand-daughter, Margaret. The house glimpsed on the left is Rose Cottage, Hillside, built in the year the picture, which fetched £6,820, was painted.

TRANQUIL: Mother and daughter relax in Mark Senior’s garden, a Yorkshire beach scene and a seaside picnic, all by Florence Hess and sold at Tennants. Pictures: Tennants.

Also shown is Florence's undated Picnic by the Sea, again believed to depict Senior's family, which realised £7,440. It bears close similarities to the painting style of her mentor's oil Girls on the headland above Runswick Bay and was undertaken at the same spot. The third image, Sketch - Beach scene with donkeys, tents and figures, made £2,480.

Seventeen other Hess paintings from the same collection, painted plein air and mainly depicting North Yorkshire coastal scenes with the addition of one each of Harrogate and Wetherby, a portrait entitled The Bather, a cottage interior and a farmyard scene, realising £370-£1,735 each. It is understood that Mother and Child in a sun-drenched garden....and Picnic by the Sea were wedding presents to Doris Bilbrough's daughter and her husband and either passed directly from the artist or Mrs Bilbrough. In any event, all came down through the family and were consigned to auction by her great-granddaughter.

The Bilbrough luck didn't end with the Hess munificence. The collection sold at Tennants - and all passed down through the Hess family cook - featured several by Staithes Group founder, Ossett-born Mark Senior, including Study of Blossom before a coastline (£2,730) and The Beach (£2,480). A painting by one more Yorkshire artist found its way into the Bilbrough collection, Girls Bathing, by Doncaster-born Lionel Townsend Crawshaw (1864-1949), which realised £1,490. It is understood that most of these lots would have been presents from the artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to Florence Hess. After completing her studies at Leeds School of Art she was introduced to Senior by Leeds-born painter Owen Bowen (1873-1967), becoming Senior's friend and assistant and accompanying him on visits to Belgium and Holland. She painted along the coast of Yorkshire and Norfolk, her earlier work showing Senior's influence by using lashings of azure blue paint. She was a keen member of both the Staithes Group and the Fylingdales Group, the latter formed in artist Denton Hawley's Robin Hood's Bay in 1925, initially with just eight artists, with the aim of exhibiting Yorkshire pictures.

She visited the Cornish artists’ colony in St. Ives in 1928, at a time when Barbara Hepworth and Ben Nicholson were there, and exhibited widely, notably at the Royal Academy as well as the New English Art Club, the Women's International Art Club and the Yorkshire Union of Artists. Her most famous paintings include The Pier, Cromer; St Peter Port, Guernsey; Factory in a Valley; St Ives; and Portrait of a Lady Knitting.