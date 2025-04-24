Florence Nightingale: A historic and touching tribute to 'The Lady With the Lamp'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is remembered for one the most infamous blunders in British military history, the calamitous Charge of the Light Brigade during the Battle of Balaclava, in which nearly 700 men were despatched into the "Valley of Death" and a maelstrom of shot and shell.

Throughout the Crimean War, malnourished British soldiers were faced not only by the Russian enemy but by rats and mosquitoes, cholera and typhoid, turmoil and trauma, faulty intelligence and garbled orders.

And if they were wounded and taken to the military hospital at Scutari in Constantinople (now Istanbul) it was a miracle if they survived.

CRIMEAN RELIC: Wooden chest depicting Scutari Hospital scenes during the Crimean War and close-up of Florence Nightingale, with lamp, tending patient.

For the vermin-ridden hospital lacked even basic equipment and provisions. Pitiful numbers of medical staff were swamped by the huge influx of soldiers shipped across the Black Sea.

The makeshift hospital was built on top of a cesspool, leading to contaminated water and poor sanitation, with blocked drains and floors covered in filth. Overcrowding led to shortages of beds, blankets, medicines, bandages, soap, even food.

The unsanitary conditions led to a high incidence of diseases such as typhus, typhoid, dysentery, cholera and dysentery, which killed far more soldiers than battle wounds.

News of the conditions soon reached an appalled British public. Enter, on November 4, 1854, just five days after the arrival at Scutari of the Balaclava wounded, Florence Nightingale, who today still glides her way, oil lamp in hand, through the hospital wards and corridors of our imagination.

She found men, many with maggot-infested sores, lying crowded together, half-starved and facing almost certain death. Under her leadership, Nightingale's team of 38 new nurses worked tirelessly to improve sanitation, hygiene and patient care.

Nightingale (1820-1910) also had to overcome traditional prejudices against female nurses (initially they were even prevented from treating the injured of the Light Brigade).

But she soon made her mark, scavenging storage bins to feed 12,000 starving soldiers, ensuring they received better treatment, improving hygiene, battering bureaucracy into submission, improving administration and financing the reconstruction of a demolished wing.

At first, even The Lady With the Lamp, as she became known because of her nightly tours of the wards to check on patients, could not make a dent in the escalating death rate. For every British soldier killed in battle, between and 10 more died from disease.

Her reforms included some of the guidelines still used today and her pioneering work at Scutari led to rapid improvements in nursing and end-of-life treatment. She treated soldiers as human beings, not cannon fodder.

Under Nightingale, nursing emerged from its infancy and her understanding of air and waterborne disease transmission, and the importance of hygiene, proved pivotal stepping stones in health care.

So, then, this is the background to an extraordinary relic of those dreadful days which I spotted while browsing at the impressive Cotswold Art Antiques Chelsea fair in London recently.

It came in the form of a gnarled wooden coffer (or cassone), already about 150 years old when it was lovingly painted with scenes from Scutari after Nightingale's arrival.

In the unique and touching tribute, probably executed by a long-term patient, the top is decorated, on one side, with a picture of the Angel of the Crimea, with her lamp, tending a patient in a suspiciously luxurious bed in a spacious room, and, on the other, a man, either a patient or a medic, entering the hospital.

The front shows patients lying in six beds, equally spaced apart.

The poplar chest, the two ends of which are also decorated with hospital scenes, is offered by Cotswolds dealer David Pickup at £2,800.

I was hoping for more details about the battered old chest and the artist who painted it. No such luck.

Says Mr Pickup: "I just stumbled across it in a Cotswold saleroom. I enquired about its provenance but was simply told it had come from a local house and that nothing more was known about it."

By war's end, Scutari Hospital deaths had been reduced by two-thirds and Nightingale, a national heroine, was awarded the Order of Merit.

But she paid a heavy price, contracting "Crimea Fever", the bacterial infection brucellosis, from which she never properly recovered.

She was housebound, often bedbound, from the age of 38 but continued her vocation, receiving visitors, being consulted on nursing and hospital management and writing copious letters. She died on August 13, 1910, aged 90.

Her relatives declined the offer of burial in Westminster Abbey and The Angel of the Crimea was buried at St Margaret's Church in East Wellow, near her parents' home in Hampshire.