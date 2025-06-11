Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner said that it had entered into a consultation with a number of colleagues on job cuts, citing regulatory pressures and increasing costs as reasons for the decision.

The move also comes as the firm looks to move a number of its brands to one single betting platform.

It is understood that almost all the job losses will come from the firm’s Leeds site, with around 10 jobs set to be cut in its Dublin office.

Paddy Power owner Flutter is set to cut around 220 jobs. Photo : Tim Goode/PA Wire

A Flutter UKI spokesperson said: “As part of a broader strategy to bring some of our brands onto a single tech platform - and against the backdrop of increasing cost and regulatory pressure - we have entered into consultation with a number of colleagues.

“While we are working with those affected to explore redeployment opportunities wherever possible, it is likely that some roles will regrettably become redundant later this year.” The job cuts are expected to come from the firm’s technology and product team.

A source close to Flutter told The Yorkshire Post that despite the cuts, the company plans to make further investment into its safe gambling operation in Leeds, creating a “centre of excellence” in the city.