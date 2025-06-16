'Forever' chemical found in Yorkshire rivers which can impact human fertility

Some of Yorkshire’s rivers contain alarming levels of a chemical which scientists fear could have an impact on human reproduction.

A study by the University of York found Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a chemical which can be formed from the breakdown of pesticides and pharmaceuticals, in 98 per cent of 32 rivers tested nationwide.

Researchers found the rivers Foss and Derwent in North Yorkshire had the highest level of TFA contamination in England.

Alistair Boxall, Professor of Environmental Science at the University of York, said agriculture could be the main source of TFAs getting into the rivers.

File pic: Some studies in Germany have suggested the breakdown of pesticides used in agriculture is the biggest source of TFAs - a so-called 'forever chemical' Rivers in North Yorkshire had the highest levels of TFA contamination in England

TFA is just one of more than 10,000 PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) now internationally recognised for their adverse health and environmental impacts.

The so-called “forever chemicals” are highly persistent, mobile and can build up along food chains to potentially harmful concentration levels.

Some well studied PFAS have been linked to increased risk of various cancers, liver damage, fertility issues, as well as toxicity amongst wildlife.

It comes as the European Chemicals Agency is proposing to classify TFA “as toxic to reproduction”.

The EU is looking at banning more than 10,000 PFAs. A final decision will be made in 2027, with restrictions entering into force in 2028/2029.

The study funded by environmental charity Fidra found some of the concentrations recorded are amongst the highest ever reported globally.

The highest concentration – 79,000 nanograms per litre, 40 times higher than the UK average - was recorded on the River Kelvin in Glasgow.

The River Ness was the only river sampled not to show traces of TFA.

Prof Boxall said TFAs were likely to be getting into water from a mix of sources – they are used in industry and some of the chemicals used in refrigerators degrade into TFAs.

He said some studies in Germany suggested the breakdown of pesticides used in agriculture is the biggest source of TFAs.

He said: “The highest levels we saw (in North Yorkshire) were in the Foss and Derwent. They are the most arable that we monitored.

"It does point to agriculture as being the main source of TFAs in Yorkshire.”

There are methods to remove TFA from drinking water, but these are very expensive and likely to be impractical. Prof Boxall said: "We urgently need to stop chemicals like TFA at source so they don’t get into our environment in the first place.”

He said the European Chemicals Agency’s proposed new classification didn’t mean “levels we see in the rivers are anywhere near enough to cause these effects (on reproduction)”.

The proposal would have been based on a study using animals, which had been exposed to levels of TFA, far higher than in any UK river.

TFAs have been found in beer and wine.

“British tap water is still among the safest in the world,” he said.

“The Government should be thinking about TFAs and trying to reduce their concentration.”