Deli by Forge Bakehouse - at 910 Ecclesall Road - is scheduled for an early August opening and will sell the full range of Forge Bakehouse products, as well as an extensive selection of locally-sourced goods.

Forge Bakehouse already has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield, as well as an outlet at Sheffield Station.

It also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green.

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest.

“Sheffield is at the heart of everything we do and we are delighted to be able to announce the launch of a new Forge Bakehouse concept in such a popular area of the city,” said Forge Bakehouse head of people, products and customer experience, Michael Bevan.

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas, all bringing the best quality to our customers.

“We are confident that Deli by Forge Bakehouse has found the perfect location and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

Although the main focus will be on takeaway food items at the new site, it will also feature a small customer seating area.

Nominated for multiple awards, Forge Bakehouse offers products including artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries, available in the shops as well as for weddings, corporate events, markets and meetings.

The Forge Bakehouse cafés also feature a coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas.

The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also sell locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products, while Beauchief and Lodge Moor features a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends.

Mr Bevan added: “Once we have launched Ecclesall Road we will be focusing on delivering the same attention to detail and a similar fantastic product range to our Banner Cross customers.

“It’s all about sourcing the right products to complement the breads, cakes and pastries that are produced fresh every day by the outstanding team at our Abbeydale Road bakehouse.”

