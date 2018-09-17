Fresh appeal over crash in York which saw teenage cyclist injured

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses to a crash in York which left a 15-year-old girl injured.

The collision between a car and the girl on her bike happened on Poppleton Road with the junction with Lindsay Avenue at about 7.30pm on September 5.

The junction of Poppleton Road and Lindsay Avenue, York. Photo: Google

The girl sustained cuts and bruises and sprained her right ankle. She went to hospital the next day to get checked over.

Anyone who has information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Information can also be given in confidence to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.