From Cava to Champagne: Affordable sparkling wines to make every day a celebration

Sipping sparkling wine used to be reserved for special occasions, but not anymore. There are enough well-priced fizzy wines to turn every day into an event.

It is at this point I should explain all the different ways of making sparkling wine, so you can understand why prices vary so much across the range, but rather than do that, I’ll just describe some as ‘Traditionally made’. This means that the wine has had a second fermentation in bottle and probably a long period on its yeasty lees. This adds to the toasty flavours and complexity of the wine and justifies a higher price.

Here are some of the best to take you through the next few weeks.

The beautiful hills of the Prosecco region in northern Italy

Cava

Cava has improved dramatically in recent years as new regulations for production and aging work through from vineyard to market. Cava is always traditionally made, aged in cellars for months, and sometimes several years for the top wines.

Taste the Difference Cava Brut, Sainsbury £8.75: Astonishing flavour for money in this traditionally made sparkler with creamy citrus and light peach notes with a toasty finish. Aged on lees for at least 9 months.

Finca Miguel Prestige Cava Brut, Marks and Spencer £10.50

Champagne glasses with sparkling wine and bottle in bucket near oysters. High quality photo

A stand-out wine at a tasting, this has a creamy mousse with light lemon and lime aromas, and a rounded, nutty palate. Perfect with salted almond and slivers of jamón.

Cune Cava Brut, Majestic £12.50 on a mix six deal: You may know Cune for their fine Riojas but now they have added a cava to their range. It is a crisp, bright wine with green apple, pear and citrus notes. Clearly elegant, it has a long, honeyed finish.

Crémant

The word Crémant is used to describe any French fizz that doesn’t come from Champagne. Bourgogne, Bordeaux, Alsace, Jura and the Loire, all produce excellent fizz, all with different styles, but always made using the traditional method.

Extra Special Crémant d’Alsace NV, Asda £9.98: Crisp, citrus aromas lead to light peach and apricot flavours, backed by lemon and grapefruit on the finish. A zesty, aperitif wine.

Classics Crémant de Bourgogne NV, Marks and Spencer £14: Made mainly from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with a splash of Aligoté, ripened in the warm sunshine of Burgundy instead of champagne, this has rounded elegant flavours, with a creamy mousse and a long, gentle finish. Traditionally made, and aged 9 months. Also available from Ocado.

Bouvet Saphir 2022, Saumur, Majestic £15 on a mix six deal: This could be called Crémant de la Loire but because it comes from Saumur, it has its own appellation. Made from Chenin Blanc with a splash of Chardonnay, it has spent 18 months ageing on its lees and so it has a brioche-richness to its flavour. There are peach and honey flavours, with a thread of fresh citrus.

Prosecco

Will Prosecco ever go out of fashion? Its light, fruity frothy bubbles are a treat on any Friday night. Some are a little too sweet for pairing with food, so look for Brut on the label if you are planning a picnic alongside your glass of bubbles.

Castellore Organic Prosecco DOC, Aldi £6.99: In its stylish dumpy bottle, this organic Prosecco comes from the Veneto region of Italy and is frothy and full of fruit. Perfect for any celebration, or just for Friday evenings.

Finest Prosecco Brut, Italy, Tesco £8.50:Drier than most Prosecco wines, this has a creamy mousse with light fresh, floral notes amongst the apple and melon fruit. Perfect for sipping as the sun goes down.

La Gioiosa Prosecco Rosé Millesimato Brut, Italy, Waitrose down from £10.50 to £8.50 until 29 July: Snap this up while it is on offer. Pretty presentation and full of summer fruits, this goes down well at any gathering.

English

The quality of English wine is excellent now. The vines have had time to get their roots down, the climate is definitely warmer and, for sparkling wines there is enough wine from older vintages to give complexity to the blends.

Chapel Down A Touch of Sparkle, Waitrose down from £16 to £13 until 29 July: A great value fizz made from Bacchus and Chardonnay grapes, grown in Kent. Gently carbonated, this is a softy, lightly frothy wine with tropical fruit and a clean citrus finish.

Finest English Sparkling Rosé Brut NV, Tesco £22: A Silver medal winner in this year’s International Wine Challenge, and well worth its price point. Light pink in colour with the aroma of summer fruits, a clean citrus palate with strawberry notes rounding out to a toasted brioche finish. Traditionally made and good enough for a wedding lunch.

The Best English Sparkling Grand Reserve Brut Morrisons £24: Made by one of England’s top producers, who hide their identity behind another name. Don’t worry, the quality is all in the glass. The classic trio of grapes, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Meunier, traditionally made and aged for an amazing 6 years to give flavours well beyond its price point.

Champagne

If the occasion demands champagne, then head for some of the bargains behind supermarket own labels. All champagne is made in the traditional way.

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, Aldi £14.95: This great value champagne continues to win awards and has now been named as The World’s Best Champagne by the judges of The World Champagne Awards 2025. Made from Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Meunier, then aged on lees for 3 years it has rounded toasty flavours well beyond its price.

Les Pionniers Champagne NV, Co-op £22.75: Consistently good, this stands up well to many of the big brands at twice the price. Bright with apple and citrus notes and a creamy, toasty finish.

