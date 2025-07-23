FRP predicts further trouble for UK firms as it posts lift in profits
In a statement issued alongside its financial results, the firm said it expected further financial difficulties for firms in the coming year, building on macroeconomic pressures already faced by many UK companies.
It comes as the restructuring and debt advisory firm recorded a jump in profits, posting £31.3m reported pre-tax profit for the year ending April 30, a five per cent increase on the same period the year prior.
In a statement that was issued as part of its results, FRP Advisory said: “Aside from recent macroeconomic developments, many UK companies that were already facing cost pressures – inflation, debt service – will face further financial difficulties following the Autumn 2024 Budget, as the new minimum wage and increased employers' National Insurance contribution begin to take effect.
“Companies with large workforces and tighter margins will be particularly impacted, for example, those in the hospitality and retail sectors.”
FRP Advisory also posted revenue of £152.2m, up 19 per cent year-on-year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.