FRP predicts further trouble for UK firms as it posts lift in profits

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued alongside its financial results, the firm said it expected further financial difficulties for firms in the coming year, building on macroeconomic pressures already faced by many UK companies.

It comes as the restructuring and debt advisory firm recorded a jump in profits, posting £31.3m reported pre-tax profit for the year ending April 30, a five per cent increase on the same period the year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement that was issued as part of its results, FRP Advisory said: “Aside from recent macroeconomic developments, many UK companies that were already facing cost pressures – inflation, debt service – will face further financial difficulties following the Autumn 2024 Budget, as the new minimum wage and increased employers' National Insurance contribution begin to take effect.

FRP Advisory, has predicted further trouble for UK companies in the coming year, as Autumn Budget rule changes begin to hit businesses. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“Companies with large workforces and tighter margins will be particularly impacted, for example, those in the hospitality and retail sectors.”