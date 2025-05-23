Games Workshop: Warhammer maker to hand out £20m to staff after profits grow
The Nottingham-based company said it will make the cash payments, as a share of its profits, “on an equal basis to each member of staff”.
This is in recognition of their contribution to its financial performance, which strengthened over the financial year ending on June 1, it said in an update ahead of the full-year results.
It marks an improved payout on the £18 million it awarded employees last year, and £11 million the prior year.
Games Workshop does not disclose how many staff it employs, but it is thought to have some 1,500 people working at its Nottingham base and more globally.
It ran nearly 550 stores at the end of the last financial year selling Warhammer products that customers can collect, paint, and play games with.
Games Workshop said it expects revenues for the latest financial year to be at least £560 million, up from £495 million the year before. Pre-tax profits for the year are estimated to be at least £255 million, up from £203 million last year. The company joined the ranks of the FTSE 100 index last year, just under 50 years after founders Ian Livingstone, Steve Jackson and John Peake set up the company in in 1975.
