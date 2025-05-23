Games Workshop: Warhammer maker to hand out £20m to staff after profits grow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottingham-based company said it will make the cash payments, as a share of its profits, “on an equal basis to each member of staff”.

This is in recognition of their contribution to its financial performance, which strengthened over the financial year ending on June 1, it said in an update ahead of the full-year results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks an improved payout on the £18 million it awarded employees last year, and £11 million the prior year.

Games Workshop is handing out about £20 million to its staff after its sales and profits grew over the past year. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Games Workshop does not disclose how many staff it employs, but it is thought to have some 1,500 people working at its Nottingham base and more globally.

It ran nearly 550 stores at the end of the last financial year selling Warhammer products that customers can collect, paint, and play games with.