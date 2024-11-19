Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm reported that group revenue for the ten months ending October 2024 was £471.7m, a 7.1 per cent like-for-like drop on the same period the year prior.

The firm’s revenue was also down 1.8 per cent for the four months ending October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Vorih, chief executive officer of Genuit Group, said: "Genuit has delivered a resilient performance in the face of market conditions that have remained subdued.

Genuit Group is based in Holbeck, Leeds. Photo: the Leeds Skyline from Scott Hall Road by Bruce Rollinson

“Against this backdrop, we have made good progress with our strategy and I am delighted the Genuit Business System has continued to build momentum. Our focus on efficiency and productivity continues to support strong margins despite lower volumes.”

Mr Vorih added that the group expects the market to ”remain subdued” for the remainder of 2024 and into next year.

He also noted that the group is currently looking to mitigate any effects of changes in employer National Insurance contributions, which were announced as part of last month’s Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are also working through the impact of cost increases relating to employer National Insurance contributions and National Minimum Wage on both our own business and the industry.”

The group’s Climate Management Solutions arm saw revenues lift 1.7 per cent year-on-year for the four months ended October 2024. The firm said this performance was partly driven by strong demand in the residential sector.

The company’s Water Management Solutions arm saw revenues drop 4.9 per cent in the same period, however, while its Sustainable Building Solutions department saw a drop of two per cent.