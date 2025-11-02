Gildersome, West Yorkshire: At heart of the Industrial Revolution

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gildersome, thought to have been named after the Dutch province of Guelderzoom by Flanders’ traders fleeing from Flanders under the persecution of Spanish general Alva in 1571, mushroomed in size during the Industrial Revolution, fuelled by heavyweight cloth manufacture, particularly from the early 19th century. As such, Gildersome was classified by the government as an "urban district" as far back as 1894.

At the outset of the 19th century Gildersome's 1,232 residents lived in 241 houses, but the subsequent seven decades saw almost three times that number of people and properties in the village. Industrialisation of the village was rapid and in 1812, the woollen factory of Richard Lindsey and Sons was attacked by Luddites in a in a raid which saw labour-saving devices such as 17 shearing frames and machines used for raising and dressing the cloth wrecked.

Despite the unrest, by 1838 there were 120 hand looms in the village's woollen manufacture industry. Mill Lane was at the heart of the industrial area, with Maiden Mills built on the site. The other mills were named Allied, Deanhurst, Highfield, Moorhead, St Bernard's and Springfield.

Gildersome Baptist Church.

Moorhead Mills, established by Henry Booth and Sons in 1806, made snooker table cloths and army uniforms was the last of the seven mills in the village to close in 1987. While the mill buildings have all been demolished and largely replaced by housing the village gets reminders of its industrial past. In 2010 asbestos was found in gardens on the site of the former Springfield Mill on Forest Bank and Springfield Avenue.

Nevertheless, the village's transformation into a 21st century settlement continues unabated. In the most significant of the developments, building work recently started on a £150m Lidl regional distribution warehouse on a 38-acre site off Gelderd Road, which the firm has claimed will create 400 jobs. The firm has been given the go ahead to build a 598,333sq ft cross dock faciliity at 62 Leeds.

Historically, another major employer in the village was coal mining and much of the terraced housing built in the 1860s or 1870s to accommodate the influx of workers, in places such as Gelderd Road, has been replaced by modern properties. Close to Gildersome Interchange, off Gelderd Road, there's a surviving pair of mid-late 18th century cottages.

The last century has seen the population climb to 5,830 and while there's no conservation area or rows upon rows of Victorian stone terraced streets dominating the village as there is in some of its neighbours, there are numerous workers' homes to be seen in clusters or standing alone around Gildersome as well as public buildings dating from before the Industrial Revolution.

On the corner of Highfield Close there's a mid-late 18th century cottage that used to form part of marvellously named lane Maggot Row, set amid a sea of modern housing, while Rose Cottage, on Town Street, is dated on its exterior to 1760.

The landmark Baptist Church and attached Sunday School on Church Street dates to 1865, although a church was first established at the site in 1707, making it a particularly early site for the denomination. The church, which describes itself as "Yorkshire's friendliest" and also an "Eco church", retains its original box pews to ground floor and horse-shoe shaped gallery carried on cast-iron Doric columns, a finely furnished pulpit and an organ by Fitton and Haley, of Stanningley. The burial ground contains numerous tombstones dating back to 1747.

Off Street Lane, there's a Quaker meeting house which was built in 1756, alongside an early 19th century cottage and Victorian gatehouse with an arched carriageway entrance.

Close to College Road's junction with Town Street is the impressive Turton Hall, a three-storey building with a five-bay symmetrical facade.

In 1865 the hall opened as Turton Hall Academy, attracting pupils from across the UK. It closed in the years leading to the First World War and 1910 and its dormitories were converted to apartments. The village's reputation for educational excellence lives on with Ofsted praising The Green nursery on Finkle Street as an outstanding in all four inspected categories. Grade II listed Turton Hall, which was initially known as New Hall, was built sometime between 1715 and 1739 by Bolton Hargrave, the son of John Hargrave of Giggleswick and Hannah Bolton of Gildersome, who was the daughter of Farnley Wood Plot conspirator Jeremiah Bolton.

In 1663, the Gildersome area had become a hotbed of anti-Government dissent and angy towards Charles II following the Restoration, with a group meeting in woods to the north of the village "for the purpose of overturning the existing Government".

Local historians have recorded how some of the conspirators were concealed in coal pits in the Gildersome area until they could escape from the country. The rising failed and some of the plotters became informers, including the notorious Joshua Greathead, whose house and farm on Church Street, across from the Old Church School, extended to Farnley Wood Beck. It is said as a result of his evidence 16 men, including his cousin, were executed for their roles in the plot.

