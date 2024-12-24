Global training provider Primeast moves to new Harrogate office

Primeast provides corporate learning services consulting to firms ranging from The British Council to Kia. The firm, which has twice been the recipient of the Queen's Awards for International Trade, supports customers across the globe. Commenting on the move, Sarah Hambly, head of people and finance at Primeast, said: "As a global business, it's essential that we provide our teams with the best possible office environment that enables them to give their best. The team at Copthall Bridge work as part of our business to support our operations, and the technology makes remote and hybrid working seamless. "The office has great connectivity with only a short walk to the town's rail and bus hub.” Office group WorkWell has invested £10.5m to redevelop the site at Copthall Bridge. The new site will support 360 jobs in the spa town.