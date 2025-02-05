Grainger: Housing provider expects earnings to grow 50 per cent as income from rentals lifts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainger is the UK’s largest listed provider of private rental homes, with a roughly £3.4bn operational portfolio of 11,000 homes, and a £1.4bn pipeline of a further 5,000 build-to-rent homes. The firm holds properties across the UK, including in Leeds and Sheffield.

The company said in a trading update that it had performed “strongly” in the four months ending January 2025.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Helen Gordon, chief executive of Grainger, said: "Grainger continues to perform strongly, delivering 15 per cent growth in total net rental income on the same period last year, and up from 14 per cent growth reported at FY24.

Housing provider Grainger has said it expects its earnings to grow 50 per cent in the medium term. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“This reflects the growth in our portfolio, the strength in our leasing and supportive Build to Rent BTR market with excellent fundamentals.

"We expect earnings to grow by 50 per cent in the medium term through the delivery of our committed BTR investment pipeline. Today's announcement of 15 per cent net rental income growth demonstrates the progress in the delivery of this.”

The company added that its earnings growth had also been helped by what it described as a “supportive” UK rental market.

A statement from the firm said: “The fundamentals of the UK residential rental market remain exceptionally supportive, as demand continues to grow and rental supply continues to be constrained as small, private landlords face increasing headwinds.

“The regulatory backdrop is accelerating this trend, whilst we also have seen an increasing number of positive statements in support for Build to Rent from the UK Government.

“We will deliver significant earnings growth as we deliver our pipeline, leveraging our operating platform.”

Grainger also delivered total like-for-like rental growth of 4.7 per cent year on year, and PRS like-for-like rental growth of 4.4 per cent.

Regulated tenancy like-for-like rental growth year to date was 7.5 per cent.

The firm also announced that it has new schemes opening this year in Oxford, London and Bristol.

The company will announce its half year results for the six-month period ending 31 March 2024 in May.