Grass roots riding club aims for bright future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilkley and District Riding Association, which has a showground off Denton Road, will kick off its 2025 season with Valentine’s theme show jumping competition on February 16, at the Craven Equine Arena in Skipton, before the points shows start on Easter Sunday, when there will be an Easter bonnet parade, and thereafter held on the third Sunday of the month until September.

The season will see two extra events – show cross on the May 11 and September 28 – after the class which sees riders jump in the main arena before crossing into another ring and taking on working hunter jumps proved a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s chair, Carol Dawson, said: “It causes great excitement jumping from one ring into another. It amazes me how the tiny ones can remember the course.”

Adele Mulrennan congratulates ten-year-old Tilly Gaskell.

Carol added in-hand youngstock classes, for gelded horses and fillies, were being added to its points shows for the first time after the club had recognised a demand for it.

She said the club would work to help accommodate the young animals. She said: “We have to be mindful that they are youngstock and give them a little extra space.”

Carol added the association had been inundated with people wanting to express their appreciation for the grass roots club by offering sponsorship and that there would be more prize money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the club would be particularly mindful of horse welfare and was trying to encourage more retrained racehorses to compete at its events. She said: “We need more retrained racehorses to compete and have received substantial prize money for the winner of each class for the season.”

Young rider Thea Wheater receiving her award from Adele Mulrennan.

The plans follow 185 people attending the association’s annual presentation evening at King's Hall and Winter Gardens in Ilkley, at which Adele presented nearly 80 awards and more than 250 rosettes.

The event heard how after moving to Otley, where there was a riding school, Acrecliffe, and in return for mucking out, Adele received riding lessons from Jose Elsworth and the owners of the school, Ann and Fiona Everall. After her father was paid compensation for a workplace accident he bought Adele her first pony, Silver Linnet, leading her to join the Ilkley-based club and compete in classes ranging from workers to show jumping. She left school at 16 to work for Harvey and Sue Smith, winning her first race on Free to Run for Harvey, and went on to ride for Richard Fahey and Mick Easterby.

The event then heard 26 of the club’s members had competed at Stars Champion of Champions at Aintree, leading to “all kinds of emotions” and “terrific memories” over the four-day tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s chair Carol Dawson said: “Your representation at Stars was a moment of immense pride for our club. You displayed exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and dedication, embodying the spirit of IDRA. You showed an unwavering commitment to the sport and we cannot thank you enough for everything you do for us. You were all Champions even if you didn’t get placed or receive a special award, you had already achieved a great deal to even be there.

Ilkley and District Riding Association's Stars Champion of Champions 2024 entrants.

"For those of you who have not won a championship, nor a rosette, or even special award, remember these words that show jumper John Whitaker once said ‘In this sport you lose more than you win, and you need to learn to cope with that. You have to be able to pick yourself up and come back and try another day’.”

The Barbara Sutherland Trophy, for the most improved rider, was handed to Mary Swires, while The Endeavour Trophy, for a member who has continually displayed determination, was given to Jemma Lovett and Ruby Rose. Carol said: “Once they realised they were off to Stars to represent us in four classes, the training went into over drive! At Stars, they looked immaculate, including the groom, and never put a foot wrong, whether it was competing at 7am in the morning, or 9.15pm at night.”

The Biscuit Memorial Trophy, given to a horse or pony of special merit, went to Darrowby Ajax, also known as Murphy, produced and ridden by his owner Carla Hainsworth, after winning their class at Horse of the Year Show. Carol added: “An amazing achievement considering when he was three years old was sent to a professional yard to be broken, but was told he was too dangerous to be backed."